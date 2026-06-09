Indianapolis safety Keontay Toomer commits to Louisville

Ben Davis (Ind.) safety Keontay Toomer has committed to Louisville, he announced Tuesday.

He was part of the large group of visitors on campus over the weekend.

Toomer picked the Cardinals over Purdue, Missouri, and Cincinnati. The 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back is the No. 108 safety and No. 17 player in Indiana in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

As a junior, Toomer was a defensive playmaker for the Giants. He forced three fumbles, tallied 95 tackles, and had four pass breakups.

Louisville offered Toomer a scholarship back in February, but has been a steady player in his recruitment, led by co-defensive coordinator Steve Ellis. Toomer is the 17th commitment into Louisville’s 2027 recruiting class and the first out of the Hoosier State this cycle. He also joins an already loaded secondary in the 2027 class with top-500 prospects Allen Evans (#122) and Jordan Haskins (#445).

Keontay Toomer Highlights

This story will be updated.