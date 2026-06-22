Jeff Brohm, Louisville football summer press conference

With Louisville football kicking off the 2026 season against Ole Miss in exactly 76 days, Cards head coach Jeff Brohm held a summer press conference on Monday.

Now entering his fourth season at his alma mater, Brohm discussed all things Louisville football, from the health of transfers Tre Richardson and Brody Foley to the inevitable expansion of the College Football Playoff.

Captain offensive lineman Lance Robinson and senior linebacker Stanquan Clark both return as starters for the Cardinals. They also spoke on Monday, highlighting some of the position coach changes and preparing for a daunting first four weeks of the season.