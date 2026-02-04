Jeff Brohm says Lincoln Kienholz gives Louisville a new 'dimension'

When it became clear that Jeff Brohm and Louisville were going to be reaching back into the transfer portal to find their starting quarterback for the fourth consecutive season, not many tagged Ohio State backup Lincoln Kienholz as the top choice.

Kienholz isn’t as experienced as the three one-year rentals the Cards have had in Brohm’s first three seasons, but he does have multiple seasons of eligibility remaining and has shown upside in limited playing time.

But perhaps most importantly, Brohm thinks the junior will bring a dynamic the Louisville offense hasn’t had since he returned to coach his alma mater — athleticism and physicality under center.

“Lincoln brings us a dimension we have not had here before. He’s a very good athlete,” Brohm told the media during Tuesday’s media availability. “He shows that every day, even now, up until this point. He can throw the football as well; he’s had to sit back and watch and learn…he knows his time is now. We’re going to work very hard to help him play his best football as we get going into the season.”

In his first three seasons with Ohio State, the 6-foot-3, 214-pound quarterback completed 21 of 36 passes for 250 yards and one touchdown. Kienholz also ran the ball 17 times for 68 yards and two scores with the Buckeyes. This past fall, he made six appearances, including four Big Ten contests. A four-star quarterback out of T.F. Riggs (SD), Kienholz was a top-15 passer in the 2023 class and ranked by On3 as the 119th-best prospect overall.

A two-sport athlete, the Pierre, South Dakota, native also averaged 19.9 points a game on the hardwood as a junior in high school.

“He’s done a great job, through a month, of leading our team. When I say he’s a good athlete, he can run, and it shows up. When we do conditioning drills, he’s in the front, that’s of everybody. He wants to run the ball as well,” said Brohm.

“You gotta make sure you get your quarterback through the season healthy, and he can play for the entire season, but that is going to be a strength of his. His ability to run, escape, and maybe a few more designed runs as well.”

With a physical ball-carrier at quarterback, expect to see Louisville run more read-options to pair Kienholz’s legs with what is expected to be one of the best and most talented running back rooms in the country. Both Isaac Brown and Keyjuan Brown return as the one-two punch just after combining for over 1,500 yards as sophomores, plus the Cards added Marquise Davis from Missouri, a former four-star freshman.

It became clear towards the end of the 2025 season that the Cardinals were going to revamp the quarterback room this offseason. They’ve done exactly that, also adding new faces in West Georgia dual-threat Davin Wydner and true-freshman Briggs Cherry. All three will be spending their first year with the program, where the offensive staff will look to mold them. They’ll have a lot thrown at them in the coming months, especially Kienholz.

“I think he has a good arm, just improving his ability to process, make good decisions, and be able to throw like an NFL quarterback is what we’re going to work hard at,” said Brohm. “I think he’s made good strides up until this point, and he’s a willing learner.”

All three of his predecessors, Miller Moss, Jack Plummer, and Tyler Shough, entered their time at Louisville with the clock ticking. Not that all of them were finished products, but there was an identity in who they would be as a starting-level quarterback at this level. The same isn’t for Kienholz, who enters without a single-career start. So, as Kienholz had been able to spend the last three years developing, winning a national championship, and learning in Columbus, there’s still plenty to be proven.

“Does he have the experience and played on the field that much? No,” Brohm added candidly. “But he’s been at a great program, he’s learned under great coaches and a great team; he’s been around a winning team…and I think he’ll do a really good job.”

Analyzing Louisville QB Lincoln Kienholz

Adam Cairns | Columbus Dispatch | USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

