Jeff Brohm shares excitement, optimism on Louisville's offensive weapons for 2026

Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm recently spoke to the media for the first time since the transfer portal closed, highlighting the Cardinals’ skill position players.

Louisville is set to bring 30 new additions to the roster, ranking fifth in the nation for its transfer class, according to On3.

This coaching staff is very confident in its new offense, and for good reason. Headlined by former Ohio State quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, this group features new pass catchers while also returning one of the best running back duos in the country. While there are some rising concerns about injuries, especially after how last season unfolded, this team has the skill position players to propel it to another winning season, and hopefully beyond.

“We put a lot of work into improving the roster… we feel good about the additions we made and about the people we were able to retain that are coming back,” Brohm told the media during Tuesday’s availability.

Tre Richardson recovering from surgery

Louisville desperately needed a new WR1 to take the reins from Chris Bell. Vanderbilt transfer Tre Richardson was his presumed replacement, being the highest-ranked player in the Cardinals’ transfer class and a top-75 player in the nation.

Unfortunately, Brohm announced that Richardson underwent foot surgery and will miss a significant amount of time this offseason. He is set to return well before the season begins, but the time missed in the weight room and practice field could impact his preparation for the season.

“We took Tre Richardson from Vanderbilt. He’s fast, he can run, and he’s made a lot of plays. Right now, he’s had surgery on his foot. He’s going to be out for a while. Some things he had to get healed up, so probably not until May or June will he be 100 percent, but he’ll be ready to go. He can heal up, and we look forward to getting him on the field,” said Brohm.

Shortly after this news broke, Richardson gave more context on social media. During his 806-yard and seven-touchdown season, he was dealing with pain. From making cuts and jumping to running post routes, Richardson was never 100 percent. Even with this significant recovery time, he could come back even better than before.

“The bone spur has been shaved, and I am in the healing process. I had some amazing surgeons. They went in and made sure I would no longer have any pain in my ankle, and I am grateful. Now it is just the required recovery time,” Richardson announced.

Hope this helps… have a blessed night #CardNation

Jeremiah 29:11

For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. pic.twitter.com/yDHJDLKXdw — Tre Richardson (@Trerich20) February 4, 2026

Pass catchers are elite

Adding a player like Richardson eases the transition of losing two top receivers, but the Cardinals got even more. Coach Brohm is ecstatic about the return of Treyshun Hurry. Already turning heads this winter, Louisville believes he can make a big jump in 2026.

“TreyShun Hurry is a gentleman we signed last year that didn’t get to play as much, but played a little bit more towards the end because we had Chris Bell and Caullin Lacy. He’s had a really good winter, and a lot of times, the second year in our program, our guys take off. I see him taking off and being a great receiver for us,” Coach Brohm said.

Louisville also brought in Florida State transfer receiver Lawayne McCoy. Ranked as a top 150 player in the portal, he showcased major upside as a sophomore last season. Coach Brohm has plenty of young faces in this position group, but all have proven their worth early on this offseason.

“Lawayne McCoy is a guy with experience as well, who I think can play at a high level for us. So those are some guys with experience there. We’ve got some other guys coming back and then four freshman receivers that so far through January, I think they’ve got a bright future,” Coach Brohm expressed.

Losing Nate Kurisky and Jacob Stewart was not ideal for this offense. Louisville helped negate all this lost production by bringing in one of the best tight ends in the country, Brody Foley, while also retaining Jaleel Skinner. Coach Brohm believes he has four guys who will be significant assets to the squad.

“We added at the tight end position as well. We feel good about what’s coming back in Jaleel Skinner, but we also added two transfers with experience. Justyn Reid and Brody Foley are both guys who have played a lot of football. They’ve got good size, they can block, they can catch the pass, and they’ve done a really good job. We got a true freshman, Julius Miles, who can run and catch. He’s a big target. It will take some time to put on some muscle and mass, but he’s a really good athlete, so we are going to try to get him on the field early,” Coach Brohm explained.

Louisville has a deep running back room

The biggest headline this offseason was the announced return of star running back Isaac Brown. Even after an injury-plagued sophomore season, Brown put the nation on notice.

“Isaac is a great talent and has a bright future. I think he’s played some really good football here. He had a tremendous first year. Last year, he had some injuries, but did a good job when healthy. I think his goal is to play great football, win a championship, and go on to the next level. He knows that he has a great opportunity to do that here, even more so than anywhere else,” said Brohm.

Entering the portal for a brief moment, Louisville always liked its chances of retaining its homegrown talent. Offers were flying in from all around the country to poach the Florida native from the Ville. Ultimately, the opportunity and familiarity under coach Brohm were enough to keep him a Cardinal.

“We understand what value he brings, how much work he needs, where he needs that work, how he can improve his durability, how he can improve his strength and endurance, all those things that we’ve been a part of and around the last two years that can help him improve… He looked around, which is fine. Everyone’s going to look around. He understands he’s got a great opportunity here. We know how to get him the ball we already have,” Brohm added.

Along with Brown, there is a key returning piece to the puzzle. Keyjuan Brown will try to improve upon his breakout 704-yard 2025 campaign. Paired with a Missouri transfer, Marquise Davis, and Braxton Jennings, this backfield might be the best in the country.

“We feel like the running back room is really good. Keyjuan Brown is back, who’s played really good football for us and gives us a different dimension. We added Marquise Davis in the backfield. A transfer from Missouri that gives us a big, strong running back as well. We saw a little glimpse of Braxton Jennings last year, and he’ll be back. We feel like that’s a position as well that can play some really good football for us,” Coach Brohm explained.

Louisville hit the jackpot this offseason, but there is a long way to go before this talent suits up in a Cardinal uniform. If all goes as planned, this team has national championship aspirations.

Nov 8, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Tre Richardson (6) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Our premium community forums

A full year of access to The Athletic

Get a fast start on finding out breaking news and behind-the-scenes details

In-depth Louisville basketball and football analysis

On3 and Rivals national membership

Join the discussion at Cardinal Sports.