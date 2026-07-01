Jody Demling | Why I moved to On3

For nearly 14 years, I was proud to be affiliated with Scout.com and 247Sports. That chapter meant a great deal to me and played a significant role in my career.

Change isn’t always easy — but sometimes it’s necessary.

After a great deal of thought, I’ve decided to move my coverage to the On3 | Rivals network.

I understand that a move like this asks something of the people who have supported my work over the years. Because of that, I want to be clear about why I made this decision — and what Louisville fans can expect from the newly branded Cardinal Sports moving forward.

For more than three decades, my work covering Louisville athletics has been driven by one simple goal: serve Cardinals fans with honest, informed, passionate coverage. Every major decision I’ve made has come back to the same question:

What gives Louisville fans the best possible experience?

I believe this move is the next step in answering that question.

College athletics — and the way we cover it — is changing faster than ever. Recruiting is no longer just about high school prospects. The transfer portal, NIL, and expanded postseason formats have reshaped the entire landscape.

Fans want information faster, deeper, and in more ways than ever before — written, video, audio, and community-driven discussion.

As I evaluated where this coverage is headed — and where I want to take it — I wanted a partner that understands not only where the industry is today, but where it’s going.

I found that in On3 | Rivals.

I’ve worked for Shannon Terry before and have seen firsthand what he builds. On3 combines the reach and credibility of Rivals with the innovation, technology, and recruiting infrastructure On3 has built in a remarkably short time. It also places me alongside some of the best national writers and recruiting analysts in the business — people I respect and, in many cases, have worked with before.

Just as important, this move allows me to continue being me.

The voice, honesty, relationships, and commitment to Louisville fans aren’t changing. The conversations, recruiting coverage, and passion for Cardinals athletics all come with me. If anything, they’ll be stronger — supported by better tools, expanded reach, improved technology, and greater resources.

This has never been about a website or a logo. It’s been about sharing the journey with Louisville fans — coaching changes, big wins, tough losses, recruiting battles, and championship moments across multiple sports.

Many of you have been with me through all of it. Some grew up following this coverage through the highs and lows. Others joined along the way and quickly became part of the community. That loyalty is never taken for granted.

I know transitions raise questions.

The good news is this: the things that matter most will feel very familiar. You’ll still get the same insider reporting, the same recruiting coverage, the same commitment to accuracy and credibility, and the same passion for Louisville athletics that has always defined my work. I’ve been the only Louisville recruiting writer consistently seeing football and basketball prospects in person for quite some time — and that isn’t changing.

But I also believe you’ll see real improvements.

There will be more exclusive content, more multimedia, deeper recruiting and portal coverage, and more opportunities to connect as a community. This platform gives us room to grow — in access, storytelling, and engagement.

Most importantly, this move positions the coverage for the future.

Louisville athletics is entering an important stretch across multiple sports, and fan interest continues to grow. I want this coverage to grow alongside it — on a platform built for what’s next, not what’s already passed.

To everyone who has read, subscribed, shared stories, posted, sent messages, offered feedback, or made this part of your daily routine — thank you. Your support is the reason I’ve been able to do this for so long, and it’s why I’m excited about what comes next.

If you’re coming with me on this move, thank you for your loyalty. If you’re a former subscriber, I’d love to have you back. And if you’re new, there’s never been a better time to jump in.

The best days are still ahead — and I’m excited to start this next chapter with all of you.

— Jody Demling