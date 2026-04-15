Arkansas transfer Karter Knox commits to Louisville on visit

Louisville has bagged another Transfer Portal commitment.

This time, Arkansas transfer small forward Karter Knox will finally be a Cardinal. Knox visited with Louisville, Pat Kelsey, and staff on Tuesday, when he made his pledge.

Knox is now the Cards’ third commitment out of this spring’s NCAA Transfer Portal, joining Kasas center Flory Bidunga and Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad.

Transfer Portal: Live updates as Louisville, Pat Kelsey begin reshaping the roster

Louisville was a finalist for the 6-foot-6 small forward coming out of high school and the Overtime Elite program in 2024. The Tampa, Florida, native ultimately chose John Calipari.

As a sophomore with the Razorbacks, Knox managed a leg injury that ultimately required surgery to repair a torn left meniscus and only appeared in 22 games, missing 14 of the final 15 games of the season. While on the floor, the versatile athlete averaged 8.1 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from 3. Entering the season, Knox was named preseason All-SEC, but unfortunately, he never seemed to find a groove and build off a stellar true freshman season in Fayetteville.

That year, Knox was a key piece in the Razorbacks’ run to the Sweet 16, starting 26 games, including the season-ending loss to Texas Tech, where he grabbed six rebounds and scored 20 points.

The 220-pound small forward is an excellent rebounder for his position, playing bigger than his size thanks to a long wingspan, which also makes him a plus on the defensive end. He’s had games throughout his college career where he’s fluctuated as a scorer, but he’s always impacted the game with his hustle and energy. Knox did show off an improved, more consistent jump shot this winter, making more than one 3-pointer on seven separate occasions.

His older brother, Kevin Knox, has played in the NBA for the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and New York Knicks. Kevin was also a first-round pick coming out of Kentucky in 2018.

On3 ranks Knox as this year’s No. 75-ranked transfer and the No. 8-ranked small forward. He’s a massive addition to Louisville’s transfer class, which is already one of the best in the country. Kelsey and Co. are tasked with a roster overhaul, and Knox will be a crucial addition on the wing.

Transfer Portal: Louisville, Pat Kelsey begin reshaping the roster