Karter Knox provides update on knee recovery, playing for Kelsey 'a better fit'

Louisville basketball players and Pat Kelsey spoke with the media for the first time since the conclusion of the 2025-26 season on Monday. The Cards’ head coach was asked about Arkansas transfer Karter Knox‘s recovery and how he is progressing in his rehab.

Knox is one of two players coming off surgery, with the other being Obinna Ekezie Jr, who’s currently recovering from a shoulder injury. The junior is coming off a knee and meniscus injury from February, which limited him to just 22 games and kept him out of the NCAA and SEC tournaments. Knox averaged 8.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game. Additionally, he made 37.7 percent of his three-point attempts on 3.1 attempts per game.

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When Knox was asked about his injury, he said, “It was definitely a little crazy for me. First ever surgery in my life.”

“Almost at the finish line and close to full contact. I’ve been getting stronger every day and going to physical therapy.”

Knox’s skill set is something the Cardinals haven’t had under Kelsey, with his size and ability to play above the rim on the wing. His complementary off-ball skill set is an ideal match alongside Jackson Shelstad and Adrian Wooley, both of whom can generate looks for him. Iowa transfer forward Alvaro Folgueiras also fits well next to him due to his ability to pass and find cutters from the high/low post.

Where the 6-foot-6, 211-pound wing makes his mark is with his catch-and-shoot game from deep, alongside his play-finishing ability. He fills lanes and cuts well off the ball.

The former Razorback is expected to have a large role on this Louisville squad. When looking at the depth chart on the wing, there’s a strong likelihood he could start. Having him healthy for the 2026-27 season is an important storyline to keep an eye on for the upcoming season.

Pat Kelsey also provided an update, stating he’s “really, really close to being fully cleared, and we’re hoping that’s probably within the next week or two.”

Arriving at Louisville

Additionally, this is a full-circle moment for Knox. He was previously selected by the Cardinals out of high school, as Kenny Payne recruited him hard at the time. He’s had a strong relationship with former Cardinals head coach Kenny Payne dating back to his days at Kentucky, as he recruited his older brother, Kevin Knox.

With entering the portal this past cycle, he jumped at the idea of playing for Louisville.

“I was thinking about coming to Louisville with Kenny Payne, but they let him go, and then he came to Arkansas,” said Knox. “Playing for Pat Kelsey, I feel like it’s a better fit and better for me. He’s a great coach, coaches with a lot of passion, and I’m just glad to be here.”

Now, Karter Knox is finally in the right place.