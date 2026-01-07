Kentucky's Smith brothers commit to Louisville out of transfer portal

The University of Louisville is adding more reinforcements to its defensive line out of the transfer portal.

This time, it’s Kentucky’s Jerod and Jacob Smith who are taking their talents to the Ville.

The two visited Louisville on the transfer portal’s opening day. Both former four-stars out of Corbin High School in Somerset, Kentucky, the Smiths, will bring their length and pass rush to their former rival, the Cards.

In his 2024 freshman season with the Wildcats, Jacob, the 6-foot-4, 248-pounder, played in four games, but only saw action in one game this past fall against Ole Miss. He is the former No. 2-overall player out of the Commonwealth’s 2024 high school class.

Jerod played in 12 games as a freshman and totaled two tackles in a home loss to Louisville. In 2025, the 6-foot-4, 275-pound lineman tallied 18 tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble. He was a top-10 edge rusher coming out of high school.

So far, head coach Jeff Brohm has brought in eight transfers, including quarterback Lincoln Kieholz, running back Marquise Davis, defensive lineman Daylen Russell, and defensive back DJ Waller. Plus, earlier, Louisville picked up two commitments on the offensive line — Delaware’s Anwar O’Neal and Boston College’s Eryx Daugherty.

This story will be updated

Join our Cardinal Sports community for more exclusive Louisville athletics content and our open forums.

RELATED: Transfer portal — The latest on Louisville’s visitors, targets, and more