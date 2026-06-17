Kentucky's top quarterback set to announce college decision Thursday

Owensboro Catholic (Ky.) quarterback Dre’Mail Carothers, the state’s top signal-caller, is set to announce his college decision on Thursday.

The commitment will be open to the public on June 18th at 2:00 PM in the Owensboro Catholic High School Large Gym. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound passer will decide between Louisville and North Carolina. He was scheduled to visit USF over the weekend of June 19. Carothers went to a couple of U of L practices this spring and made his official visit earlier this month. The three-star also holds offers from Kentucky and Oregon State.

“You can tell he (Brian Brohm) really knows how to develop quarterbacks and get the best out of them, and the energy he brought to practice stood out to me,” Carothers told Cardinal Sports after attending a spring practice. “…I can definitely see the trust and connection building.”

“The staff has been showing a lot of love, staying consistent, and making it clear that I’m a priority for them.”

Carothers is currently ranked as the No. 961-overall prospect in the 2027 class and the No. 56-ranked quarterback. He is the 14th-best player from Kentucky, according to Rivals.

As a junior, Carothers earned second-team All-State honors after leading the Commonwealth with 4,022 passing yards last season. He threw 49 touchdown passes and added just eight interceptions while completing 67.2 percent of his attempts through the air.

Louisville does not have a quarterback commit in its 2027 recruiting class. Indiana four-star Jack Sorgi was previously committed to play for Jeff Brohm and the Cardinals, but has since flipped to Wisconsin. Louisville’s 2027 class sits with 16 commitments, five of which are in-state. Constructed by Jeff Brohm and Vince Marrow, the class is ranked 26th nationally and 6th in the ACC.

Dre’Mail Carothers junior highlights