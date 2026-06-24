Lance Robinson sets himself apart as leader on Louisville's new-look offensive line

Last November, Louisville football was in the midst of a losing streak. The practices were cold, sheltered by darkness and the shadows of L&N Stadium by late afternoon, and a 2025 season that once had so much promise seemed to be slipping away from Jeff Brohm’s team.

Although, had you been talking to Cardinals offensive lineman Lance Robinson, you wouldn’t have noticed. That’s when he originally said, with a thick, very southern accent, he wanted to try to get another year of eligibility from the NCAA and return and play for Louisville. If there ever were a time to ‘I don’t know’ your way out of a question, especially in today’s world of college sports, it would be then. Robinson was earnest and also certain he was in the right place.

Entering the 2026 season, there’s a high possibility that Robinson is the only returning starter on the offensive line.

Last year, Richard Owens’ group struggled in the run game for the first few weeks of the season before ultimately finding a combination that worked. The 5th-year senior from Camilla, Georgia, was a part of it from the get-go, starting the season at right guard against Eastern Kentucky, playing tackle for stretches, and ultimately moving to left guard for the final nine games of the season. First-year position coach Dale Williams has reunited with Brohm after coming over from Syracuse and seems to already have Robinson in control of the room.

“Coach Williams, he’s come in and done a great job with us so far, getting the young guys ready and the new pieces that we added as well,” said Robinson in Monday’s summer availability. “Being the only returner that played significant time last year, I took it upon myself to keep the standard high, keep the guys gelling, and working together.”

“The new guys that have come in did a really good job buying into the program and buying into the system, and Coach Williams has done a great job also, trying to keep the standard and keep us working hard.”

Williams was Brohm’s quality-control coach during his first year back at Louisville, when the Cards marched to their first-ever ACC Championship Game appearance, but before that, he spent six seasons as the offensive line coach at Purdue. Without a doubt, they’ll be on the same page, so having a returner like Robinson to relay the message to the new guys is key. Both Williams and Robinson were on that 2023 team, with the big fella making his U of L debut in the Holiday Bowl against USC. He then missed the entire 2024 season due to an injury.

“He’s been teaching us some new things,” Robinson added.

Robinson hit his stride in the back half of the 2025 season at left guard, posting his best PFF grades of the season in back-to-back wins over Boston College (73.9) and Virginia Tech (72.0). He proved to be one of the better guards in the conference, earning All-ACC Honorable Mention honors. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound lineman’s versatility stands out above all. This spring, Robinson spent time playing tackle, guard, and center. He and Kentucky transfer Evan Wibberley split a majority of the spring snaps at center.

Around Robinson, Louisville added stud transfers OG Eryx Daugherty (Boston College) and OT Cason Henry (South Carolina), and other experienced players like Anwar O’Neal (Delaware) and Johnnie Brown (Georgia Southern).

“Eryx is a beast, I love Eryx,” said Robinson. “Big guys, strong guy, athletic, powerful. He’s come in, and he’s transitioned very smoothly, coming from another ACC program; of course, he’s familiar with the conference, he’s familiar with the level of competition. He’s an extremely hard worker and also a leader as well.”

“He’s a dominant player. I really enjoy getting into the combos and double-teams with him, we gonna have some fun.”

In 2025, Daugherty started 10 games at guard for the first time in his college career with Boston College. He was originally recruited by the Eagles as a defensive lineman, made the position switch as a sophomore, and asserted himself as one of the best young offensive linemen in the conference. His transfer portal signing was a huge boost for Brohm and Williams, bringing a much-needed combination of talent, upside, and experience.

With the offensive talent that Louisville has in the backfield this fall, one of the best running back duos in the country in Isaac Brown and Keyjuan Brown, as well as the new dual-threat starting quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, the Cardinals’ offensive line will have to protect. If they don’t, Louisville may find itself in a similar situation to the one it faced in 2025, injured and worn down.

The good news is that Louisville’s captain and leader of the front five is Lance Robinson, always jovial, cracking jokes, keeping it competitive and positive, and one of the most talented and experienced players on the roster.