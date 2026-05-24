Local defensive target announces top-7, includes Louisville

Three-star safety Elijah Burns-Crump from local Trinity (Ky.) has trimmed his list to seven, including his hometown Cardinals.

Burns-Crump ranks as the 18th-overall prospect in the state and is a top-150 player at his position in the 2027 class. His finalists include Auburn, Purdue, Penn State, Duke, Pitt, and Stanford.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound defensive back recorded three interceptions and tallied 56 total tackles, four of which were for loss as a junior.

Burns-Crump has official visits set for Penn State (June 5-7), Duke (June 11-13), and Stanford (June 19-21).

The Cardinals offered him a scholarship back in January, just around the time Burns-Crump’s Trinity teammate Sebastian Blue committed to play for the U of L. Blue has been one of the fastest risers this spring, entering the top-10 in the state and becoming a top-60 defensive lineman in the country. As it stands, Jeff Brohm and staff have secured 14 commitments out of the 2027 class, and two of them are rising seniors at Trinity. Cornerback Allen Evans is Louisville’s top-ranked pledge at No. 122 nationally.

Elijah Burns-Crump Junior Highlights