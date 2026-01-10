Local four-star CB Allen Evans commits to Louisville

Louisville is rolling in the 2027 recruiting class. Four-star cornerback Allen Evans is the latest prospect to pledge his commitment to the Cardinals’ now three-man class.

Head coach Jeff Brohm went right into his backyard to pick up his newest recruit. Evans attends Trinity High School in Louisville, Kentucky, the same place his future college coach became a football legend. Like Brohm, Evans is widely regarded as one of the best players to come out of the city. He is ranked 90th overall in the country, 10th at the cornerback position, and sits just behind Boyle County High School tight end Seneca Driver.

Evans has been participating in the All-American game in San Antonio, Texas, before announcing his decision during the festivities. He chose his hometown school over Alabama, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and Penn State. Evans also had offers from Kentucky, Michigan, Oklahoma, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Wisconsin, SMU, among others.

The 6-foot-1 and 180-pound corner finished his junior season with 43 tackles, 3 interceptions, and 8 pass breakups. His length, speed, and IQ create elite press coverage on opposing teams’ best receivers. Evans recently captured his third straight state championship and was named to the All-District First Team.

Watching the Louisville defense perform at such a high level caught the eye of the Trinity star. The Cardinals finished 2025 with the 16th-ranked defense in yards allowed per game, led by a top-25 passing defense.

“I love how the defense has played thus far this season. They have a lot of talent, and their guys fly around and make plays. I have a great relationship with the coaching staff and talk with Coach Ellis on a weekly basis,” Evans expressed in October.

Louisville means everything to Evans. He will now be the third member of his family to put on a Cardinals jersey and carry on his last name’s legacy.

“The City of Louisville is home to me. I grew up going to games and watching the Cards play. My grandfather and cousin played football for Louisville, so it’s definitely in my bloodline,” Evans told Cardinal Sports in October.

Louisville recently lost defensive coordinator Ron English. This did not affect the Cardinals’ chances of landing Evans, as coach Brohm and cornerbacks coach Steve Ellis did a tremendous job keeping the talented prospect within city limits.

It’s early in the 2027 recruiting cycle, but Louisville is already hot. Evans will join fellow four-star commits quarterback Jack Sorgi and wide receiver Chuck Alexander.

