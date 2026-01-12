Looking into Louisville’s nationally ranked 2027 recruiting class

Looking into Louisville’s nationally ranked 2027 recruiting classby: Connor Stanley1 hour agoConnorStanleyXRead In AppTri-West Hendricks High School junior Jack Sorgi (19) warms up on the field before the start of an IHSAA varsity football game against Bishop Chatard High School, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Tri-West Hendricks High School. © Doug McSchooler/for IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesIt’s still early, but Louisville is looking at a historic 2027 recruiting class. The Cardinals have four highly-ranked prospects in the fold and counting.