Skip to main content
Louisville
Join Now

Looking into Louisville’s nationally ranked 2027 recruiting class

1712782446370by: Connor Stanley1 hour agoConnorStanleyX
Tri-West Hendricks High School junior Jack Sorgi (19) warms up on the field before the start of an IHSAA varsity football game against Bishop Chatard High School, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Tri-West Hendricks High School.
Tri-West Hendricks High School junior Jack Sorgi (19) warms up on the field before the start of an IHSAA varsity football game against Bishop Chatard High School, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Tri-West Hendricks High School. © Doug McSchooler/for IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s still early, but Louisville is looking at a historic 2027 recruiting class. The Cardinals have four highly-ranked prospects in the fold and counting.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
Cardinal Sports
+
+
One subscription: The best Louisville Cardinals coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.