Louisville a team to watch for one of transfer portal's top quarterbacks

Louisville football and Jeff Brohm are, once again, spending the offseason big-game hunting for a quarterback. And, while the transfer portal doesn't officially open until later this week, the Cardinals are already poking with the stick at some of the country's top quarterbacks. When Miller Moss signed with Louisville last offseason, it was clear he'd be a one-year rental, and the Cardinals would be looking to find another signal-caller a year later. Not only is Louisville back in a similar situation, but the Cards are also willing to spend big at the position. Here's what we know and what we're hearing on the search.