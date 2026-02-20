Louisville adding Dale Williams to offensive coaching staff

With all the coaching changes and shuffling that Louisville has had on the defensive side of the football this offseason, there have also been several key subtractions and additions within the offensive staff.

Richard Owens, former offensive line coach, is the latest to announce his departure as he’ll join Alabama’s staff as the Crimson Tide’s newest tight ends coach. Before that, Ryan Wallace, the leader of the Cardinals’ tight ends room, left for a promotion at Oregon State. In his place, Paul Petrino will return to Louisville for his third stint with the program.

To fill Owens’ shoes and instruct the offensive line, U of L head coach Jeff Brohm is once again swimming in familiar waters, this time bringing Dale Williams back to Louisville. Williams most recently held the same position at Syracuse for two seasons before being let go in December.

With the Orange, Williams’ unit protected the ACC passing record holder, Kyle McCord, and paved the way for a 1,000-yard rusher. That same 2024 season, two Syracuse linemen were named All-ACC: Savion Washington and Jakob Bradford.

Syracuse’s 3-9 2025 season was headlined by injuries after leading the nation in passing through the first four weeks of the fall.

Williams was Purdue’s offensive line coach for six seasons before heading to Louisville with Brohm and spending the 2023 season as the Cardinals’ Senior Quality Control Coach. That year, Louisville made its first ACC Championship Game in program history.

Louisville enters the 2026 season having won at least nine games in each of its first three seasons under Brohm. The former Cardinals quarterback has also been picking up key wins on the recruiting trail, bringing in a top-5 transfer portal class and currently holding the No. 11-ranked 2027 high school class in the nation.

Purdue assistant coach Dale Williams during practice, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Purdue Football Camp © Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

