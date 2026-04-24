Louisville adds Dayton guard De'Shayne Montgomery from portal

Louisville and Pat Kelsey strike again in the Transfer Portal.

Dayton junior guard De’Shayne Montgomery is now the fifth addition in the Cardinals’ 2026 portal class.

SEE — Louisville basketball 2026 offseason roster and staff tracker

An All-A10 Third Team member and one of the best defensive players in the conference, Montgomery started and played in all 36 games for Dayton, averaging 13.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.1 steals. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound combo guard was second in the A10 with 77 steals and also shot 33.5 percent from beyond the arc on 155 attempts from the field. A true three-level scorer, Montgomery made over 60 percent of his 2s and was an efficient player at the charity stripe, netting 78.9 percent of his free throws.

Before spending his junior season with the Flyers, Montgomery played on an NCAA Tournament-bound Georgia team, where he missed both the start and end of the season due to injury and played in only 17 games, primarily coming off the bench.

As a true freshman at Mount Saint Mary’s, he was named the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Rookie of the Year for averaging 13.2 points, 3.5 steals, 2.0 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

Overall, Montgomery trends as a two-way, 3 and D type player at the high-major level, as he proved to be consistent as an offensive contributor at Dayton. The steal and block numbers stand out, too. The Fort Lauderdale product had a top-30 steal rate nationally of 4.1 and totaled 21 blocks for the Flyers. A high turnover percentage is a concern, but with less ball-handling responsibility, he should be able to thrive in an off-ball role.

Joining Jackson Shelstad, Montgomery is now the second addition to Louisville’s backcourt out of the Transfer Portal. Rising junior Adrian Wooley is also set to return to the Cardinals, as is redshirt sophomore London Johnson.

Transfer Portal: Live updates as Louisville, Pat Kelsey begin reshaping the roster