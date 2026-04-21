Louisville adds Iowa forward Alvaro Folgueiras from Transfer Portal

Iowa transfer forward Alvaro Folgueiras has committed to Louisville out of the Transfer Portal.

The 6-foot-10 native of Malaga, Spain, has one year of eligibility remaining after playing three seasons of college basketball.

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This past season with the Hawkeyes, Folgueiras totaled 16 double-figure scoring performances and played a crucial role in the team’s run to the NCAA Tournament’s second weekend and the Elite Eight. The junior hit one of the most memorable shots of this past year’s big dance, a lead-taking 3-pointer to beat Florida with under four seconds remaining. In the win over the defending champs, Folgueiras scored 14 points in just 17 minutes.

Nicknamed “El Pulpo Fol” or “The Octopus” for his lanky frame, Folgueiras is an impact player defensively, posting just under a steal a game at Iowa. Primarily coming off the bench under Ben McCollum, Folgueiras posted an average of 8.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 50 percent shooting from the field. At 6-foot-10, 230 pounds, Folgueiras shows off strong capability to stretch the floor as well and shot it at a 33.3 percent clip from deep this season. He also showed off a knack for drawing fouls with the Hawkeyes, where he made 76.7 percent of his free throws. Folgueiras drew 4.0 fouls for every 40 minutes he was on the floor.

Prior to his one season at Iowa, Folguieras played two seasons of college basketball at Robert Morris, where he compiled 40 starts. As a sophomore with the Colonials, the Spaniard averaged 14.1 points, 1.2 blocks, 1.4 steals, and 9.1 rebounds per contest en route to being named the Horizon League Player of the Year. Folguieras has also represented his home country on the international stage as well. He played for Spain in the 2024 FIBA U20 Eurobasket held in Gdynia, Poland, and the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup.

It’s easy to see why a player like Folgueiras would fit at the U of L. He’s an excellent spot-up shooter who knows how to use his length — a rarity at the power forward position at this level.

Louisville has made it count in the Transfer Portal thus far. The Cards have already secured commitments from top transfers like Flory Bidunga, Jackson Shelstad, and Karter Knox.

Transfer Portal: Louisville, Pat Kelsey begin reshaping the roster

Alvaro Folgueiras Scouting Report