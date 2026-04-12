Louisville adds Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad out of Transfer Portal

Pat Kelsey and Louisville just made one of their biggest splashes in the early days of this year’s NCAA Transfer Portal.

Former Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad will be a Louisville Cardinal.

Louisville basketball 2026 offseason roster and staff tracker

Shelstad visited Louisville on Friday. He, along with the country’s top available transfer, Flory Bidunga, was in town, met with Cardinals staff, and went through the facilities.

Bidunga also committed to the Cardinals on Sunday.

As a junior with the Ducks, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard missed 20 games due to a broken right hand, which initially became injured in the fall and was later reinjured during the season. Still, Shelstad averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in 34.8 minutes per game.

Always known for his scoring ability, Shelstad was named Third Team All-Big Ten for 13.7 points a contest as a sophomore, and also shot it well at a 45.1 percent clip from the field and 37.9 percent shooting from distance. This year, those numbers dipped for Shelstad as he played limited time and managed the injury to his shooting hand. Not to mention, his 3-point attempts went from 5.0 a game last year to 8.8 a game this year.

This past winter, the West Linn, Oregon, product also saw an increased role in handling the basketball, improving his assist rate from 15.5 to 31.6. In five of 12 games this past season, Shelstad totaled five or more helpers.

His shooting and passing are both aspects of his game that Louisville covets. He had seven games of three or more made 3s and reached double-figures in all but two of his 12 appearances.

It’s worth mentioning that because Shelstad only played in 12 games this past season, there has been chatter he could apply for a waiver and apply for another year of eligibility.

Arizona initially looked like the team to beat in Shelstad’s recruitment, but earlier this week, the guard canceled his visit with Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats. On3 ranked Shelstad as the 16th-overall and 3rd-best guard available in the transfer portal.

Transfer Portal: Louisville, Pat Kelsey begin reshaping the roster

Jackson Shelstad 2024-25 film