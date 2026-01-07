Louisville adds Purdue DL Demeco Kennedy out of transfer portal

Louisville has picked up a transfer portal commitment from former Purdue defensive lineman Demeco Kennedy.

In two years of college football, Kennedy has appeared in 16 games and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Playing his high school ball at Fredrick Douglas in Lexington, Kentucky, Kennedy was a three-star prospect and top-5 player in the commonwealth. He chose Purdue over Louisville, West Virginia, Kentucky, Illinois, and Ole Miss.

Kennedy made an immediate impact as a true freshman. Appearing in nine games, he finished the season with six tackles. Recording a pair of tackles against Wisconsin and No. 2 Ohio State, Kennedy flashes potential at a young age.

His production drastically increased in year two with the Boilermakers. Seeing action in 12 games, including four starts, Kennedy saw career-high stats all across the board. He totalled 21 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks in 2025. At 18 years old, Kennedy finished top-5 on this Purdue team in sacks that ranked 70th in sacks per game. He produced stellar performances headlined by six tackles against Northwestern and a sack against USC.

Kennedy ranked fifth in the nation in week one with a 30 percent pressure per pass rush. His experience and size, standing at 6 feet 2 and 290 pounds, will be key in helping Louisville fill gaps on the defensive front.

Louisville held the 24th-best rushing defense last season, giving up 114.3 yards per game on the ground. This addition will mesh well with the return of Clev Lubin, Antonio Watts, and other keys expected to be at L&N Stadium next fall.

This story will be updated

Join our Cardinal Sports community for more exclusive Louisville athletics content and our open forums.

RELATED: Transfer portal — The latest on Louisville’s visitors, targets, and more