Louisville adds UK WR Montavin Quisenberry from transfer portal

University of Louisville football has added another addition to its 2026 transfer portal class, this time a weapon on the perimeter.

Kentucky freshman slot receiver Montavin Quisenberry has committed to play for the Cardinals.

Prior to enrolling at Kentucky, Quisenberry was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 689 overall player in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 104-ranked WR in his class and the No. 9 overall player from the state of Kentucky, hailing from Boyle County. Quisenberry was also named Kentucky Mr. Football

At 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, the Danville native caught just one pass for four yards this season on Nov. 15 against Tennessee Tech. Quissenberry will have four years of eligibility remaining, and he is the 15th addition to Louisville’s transfer class.

This story will be updated

