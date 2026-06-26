Louisville allowing Flory Bidunga to play with 'freedom' & 'confidence'

“There was never any convincing that needed to be done with me as a coach…being elite defensively as a team is your biggest pathway to championships,” said Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey in Monday’s summer press conference.



“There was definitely an intentional approach to improve our length, our athleticism, and our rim protection.”

It’s been the talking point of the Cardinals’ offseason. Kelsey added high-impact defensive players like Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Flory Bidunga.

For Bidunga, not much needs to be said about what he’ll bring to Louisville on that end of the floor. The 6-foot-9 center is an anchor and one of the most versatile players in college basketball. Bidunga is one of the best transition players in the country, with his athleticism and energy paired with his ability to impact the game at the rim.

“Flory’s a special player. He has a million gifts. His motor is elite. He can affect the game on both ends of the floor in a major way. He’s a terrific leader, he’s a terrific tone setter every day with his process and professionalism,” said Kelsey.

So Bidunga checks all the boxes: length, athleticism, rim protection, and a few others. But for a player who tested the NBA Draft waters, appeared at the combine in Chicago, and was only a projected second-round draft pick, there are areas where he must improve ahead of his junior year.

“It’s a learning experience, I had a great time over there…,” Bidunga said of testing the draft waters. “Most of it was that I need to be versatile, which I’m really working on. So far, I’m doing a good job defensively, I just need to (diversify) my offense a little bit.”

Even at 6-foot-9 and 235 pounds, there’s nothing more he needs to do to prove he can hang as a defender against NBA big men. The college tape and numbers are good enough. Kelsey has seen firsthand how impactful an all-conference defender can be on a season or the rest of the team, the Reviville’s ACC DPOTY Chucky Hepburn. But one of the underrated storylines of that season was how much Hepburn improved in the other areas of his game. Coming over from Wisconsin, Hepburn was an all-conference defender and had started every game of his career, but it wasn’t until he was with the Cardinals that he was given the keys to the offense and broke out as a facilitator and shooter.

There’s optimism that, in Kelsey’s freedom-based offensive system, Bidunga can thrive too.

“On the offensive end, obviously, a vertical lob threat, everybody knows, but he has an ability to really score in the post. And, I’d say an underrated passer,” said Kelsey.

Because most of his attempts from the floor are right at the rim, Bidunga ended up having an extremely high and efficient offensive rating, just about the same as he did as a freshman. But he did improve as a handler and passer. Bidunga improved his assist rate from 3.6 to 9.7, while also lowering his turnover rate from 17.1 to 14.6. There’s been steady growth in other aspects early in his college career. Bidunga’s free-throw shooting has improved, and as his patience and IQ expand, he continues to draw more fouls and put himself out of harm’s way when committing fouls, understanding his importance.

What to expect: Flory Bidunga’s impact

“He can playmake, he’s a good ballhandler. (We’re) allowing him to play with freedom and confidence this summer, to even grow his game even more. Pushing the ball in the open floor….” Kelsey stopped.

The transition stuff is the most intriguing. If Bidunga can develop into an above-average outlet passer and begin seeing up the floor, Louisville has the chance to become one of the fastest and most dangerous teams in the country. Allowing Bidunga the chance to grow and make mistakes will be a key to this. His usage in the last two seasons is far too low for what the Cardinals expect of him, and the staff must find ways to make him comfortable and at the peak of his powers.

“The style really fits me perfectly because I want to play fast as well,” said Bidunga. “And then having one of the best guards in the country and a great surrounding.”

Referring to Jackson Shelstad, who sits to his right, he and his point guard are already among the best pick-and-roll combinations and the most expensive and experienced pairs in college basketball. But, if Louisville is to get to where they want to be by season’s end and if Bidunga is to see himself in the 2027 NBA Draft class, diversifying offensively is key.