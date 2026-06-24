Louisville basketball announces addition of Tim Austing to staff

The University of Louisville has officially announced the addition of Cincinnati-area high school coach Tim Austing to the 2026-27 basketball staff.

Austing has been assigned the role of special assistant to the head coach, his longtime friend Pat Kelsey.

After a 27-year high school coaching career, Austing joins Kelsey’s staff after spending the last five at Sycamore High School. He led the Aviators to two Greater Miami Conference (GMC) Championships and a district title in 2025, the team’s first championship since 2004. Austing was named GMC Coach of the Year in 2021, his first year at Sycamore.

“There are so many brilliant high school coaches around the country and Tim has always been one of them,” said Kelsey in a statement from the U of L. “He’s one of the best coaches I know in any sport. He has been a tremendous sounding board and confidant to me for a long time. We are fortunate to have Tim join our staff here at Louisville.”

“I’m honored to join Coach Kelsey and his staff and to become part of the Louisville basketball program,” said Austing. “The tradition, passion, and expectations that come with wearing the Cardinal logo make this the opportunity of a lifetime. I have witnessed firsthand the unique culture and relentless passion Coach Kelsey has built at every stop of his career. I can’t wait to get to work and do my part to help bring championships back to Louisville.”

Prior to getting his first head coaching job in 2009, Austing was the longtime assistant coach to Joe Shoenfeld at Elder High School, where Austing and Kelsey both attended and graduated in 1992 and 1993.

Austing is the third addition to the staff this offseason, joining Sean Dixon and John Andrzejek.