Star Louisville LB Antonio Watts announces his return to Louisville

Louisville linebacker/safety Antonio Watts has announced his return to Louisville for his senior season.

Watts has appeared in 37 career games for the Cardinals.

Less than 24 hours after announcing his intent to enter the transfer portal, Watts changed his mind. The veteran was previously ranked 140th in the portal before returning to Louisville.

Ranked as a three-star prospect at Carver High School in Columbus, Georgia, Watts chose Louisville over Syracuse, South Alabama, East Carolina, and Akron. Selected to the all-state team, Watts finished his senior season with 104 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 21 pass breakups, and 3 forced fumbles.

Watts redshirted his true-freshman year in 2022. Bursting on the scene in 2023, Watts played in 13 games, recording 30 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, a sack, and a forced fumble. He flashed elite talent, helping lead Louisville to its first ACC championship game with standout performances over Duke and Virginia.

His second year on the field showcased even more promise for the 6-foot-2 and 225-pound linebacker. Starting all 13 games for the Cardinals, Watts totaled 51 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3 pass deflections, and a forced fumble on the season. Watts found a permanent role on the Louisville defense, finishing sixth on the team in tackles and third in pass deflections.

Watts followed up a great campaign with an all-ACC honorable mention in 2025. He was a turnover machine, leading Louisville with 3 interceptions to go along with 2 forced fumbles. Watts also secured 42 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks. He helped the Cardinals give up 303.1 yards per game, good for 16th in the nation. His versatility to move in coverage as a linebacker and safety hybrid was key to creating chaos for opposing offenses. Unfortunately, his season was cut short after a knee injury against Clemson, sidelining him for the remaining three games.

Five of Louisville’s top six leaders in tackles are moving on from the program in 2026. Veteran linebackers TJ Quinn and Kalib Perry are graduating. Watts, T.J. Capers, and Stanquan Clark will now have a big responsibility to help the Cardinals compete next season.

Defensive coordinator Ron English recently stepped away from the Louisville football program. The news of Watts returning will help lay a foundation of key returning pieces to this new Cardinals defense.