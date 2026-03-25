Louisville assistant Thomas Carr leaving the program

Louisville assistant coach Thomas Carr is leaving the program after two seasons on Pat Kelsey’s U of L staff, Cardinal Sports has confirmed.

The Cardinals just recently finished the season 24-11 with a Round of 32 loss to Michigan State, and are quickly having to make changes up and down the program. Carr is headed just an hour and 45 minutes north for a similar position at Indiana.

Prior to joining Louisville with Kelsey, he served on his staff at College of Charleston for two seasons and, before that, was the Athletics Director at Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina. Carr has also spent time as an ACC-level assistant under former NC State head coach Kevin Keatts.

He has extensive ties to the recruiting world and AAU scene in North Carolina and other southern states.

“Thomas Carr truly embodies all of the essential talents to be a highly effective assistant coach in this new era of college basketball,” Kelsey said of Carr when he was hired at Louisville. “His recruiting network is vast as he is wired like few I’ve been around at the grassroots, high school and junior college levels. His ability to connect and build trust with players is elite. His body of work includes over a decade at the college level but also experience at the highest level of high school and AAU basketball. He was head coach at national power Word of God Academy as well as Team Loaded NC on the Adidas 3SSB AAU circuit.”

In January, Carr was named to Silver Waves Media’s 2026 100 Most Impactful High Major Assistants List for his work with the Cardinals.

Louisville will also be working to replace eight graduating seniors in the transfer portal this offseason, while also not having any incoming 2026 high school recruits.

Carr and Kelsey worked on the same staff for over four years.

Jan 10, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals assistant coach Thomas Carr talks with guard London Johnson (5) up before the first half against the Boston College Eagles at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

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