Louisville baseball All-American Zion Rose the No. 6 pick in the MLB Draft

Louisville baseball outfielder Zion Rose is the latest selection in the MLB Draft out of the Cardinals’ program.

The native of Chicago, Ill., played three years at Louisville and on Saturday was the No. 6 overall pick in MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals. Rose is the 112th draft pick from Louisville during Dan McDonnell’s tenure as the head coach. Of the previous 111, a total of 99 have signed.

Rose could end up being the next superstar from U of L. He is the fourth top six pick from U of L.

A consensus top 100 pick out of high school, Rose picked the Cardinals over Vanderbilt when he committed as a freshman at Brother Rice High School. He played three seasons at Brother Rice but spent his final high school season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. He hit .395 with four home runs, 27 RBIs, nine doubles, four triples, and 11 stolen bases in helping IMG win the MaxPreps national championship that season.

Rose was not drafted in the 2023 MLB Draft because he had said he was firm on his commitment to U of L. As a freshman, Rose earned some honors as a first-team freshman All-American when he was a standout for the Cardinals. He hit .380 with five home runs, 32 RBIs, nine doubles, five triples, and 10 stolen bases. He played a lot at the designated hitter position and saw action in 44 games.

After coming in primarily as a catcher, Rose made the switch to outfield on a full-time basis as a sophomore. He started all 66 games and was named first-team All-ACC after that season when he hit .310 with 13 home runs and a team-leading 67 RBIs. He added 16 doubles, 31 stolen bases, and was walked 31 times.

Rose played on the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team last summer and was primed for a huge junior season, but he had to miss the first month with an ankle injury. When he returned to the lineup, Rose was one of the best hitters in the country.

Playing in 36 games, Rose hit .417 with a slugging percentage of .646 and an on-base percentage of .491. He had six home runs, 47 RBIs, 13 doubles, 24 stolen bases, and was walked 20 times. He was named a second-team All-American by Perfect Game.

For his career, Rose played in 146 games and made 144 career starts with a batting average of .358 and an on-base percentage of .438. He finished with 24 home runs, 146 RBIs, 38 doubles, 65 stolen bases, and he walked 69 times, while striking out just 69 times.