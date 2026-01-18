Louisville baseball commit ranked as a four-star football receiver

University of Louisville baseball commit Tyler Fryman is not only great on the diamond, but he is also one of the top-ranked wide receivers in the country. Part of the 2027 class, Fyrman has been committed to Dan McDonnell and the Louisville baseball program for over a year. He is a three-sport athlete, and his football recruitment has gained momentum lately. Fryman is currently ranked the 118th overall player in the class and the top 25 at the receiver position according to Rivals.