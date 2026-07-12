Louisville IF Bayram Hot picked by the New York Yankees in the 10th round of the MLB Draft

Louisville baseball infielder Bayram Hot, who was a two-year transfer player from Marist, has been selected in the 10th round of the MLB Draft by his hometown New York Yankees.

Hot is a native of Queens and was taken with the 308th pick of the draft. He is the fourth player taken off this year’s U of L roster and the 115th in the 20-year career of Dan McDonnell.

Zion Rose was the sixth pick, while Lucas Moore went in the fifth round, and Wyatt Danilowicz was taken in the eighth round on Sunday.

After playing mainly second base in 2025 at U of L, Hot spent his time this year at third. He started all 57 games and finished with a .330 average. He had nine home runs, 41 RBIs, 15 doubles, and 17 stolen bases. His doubles total led the Cardinals.

Hot was a third-team All-ACC performer following the season.

In his first year at U of L, Hot played in 36 games and made 22 starts. He batted .326 with three home runs and 22 RBIs for the Cardinals.

Hot spent his first two years at Marist. He was named the 2023 MAAC Rookie of the Year as a true freshman, hitting .382 with 37 RBIs, 14 doubles and 11 stolen bases. In year two at Marist, Hot hit .278 with seven homers, 37 RBIs and 14 doubles.

Louisville baseball has had 99 former players drafted who went on to sign with a professional team heading into this year’s draft.



