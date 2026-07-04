Louisville baseball lands portal commitment from former Morehead State pitcher

Louisville baseball coach Dan McDonnell and his staff continue to put together the roster for next season, and the Cardinals added a fourth addition from the transfer portal on Sunday.

Pitcher Kamden Hawks, who spent two seasons at Morehead State, announced on social media that he has committed to the Cardinals, saying, “Thank you to Roger Williams and Louisville baseball for choosing me! Let’s run it back to Omaha.”

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Hawks is a left-handed pitcher and a potential starter for the Cardinals.

Hawks is playing in the Appalachian League this summer and was just named Pitcher of the Month. Playing for Danville, Hawks made four starts for the Otterbots in June. Over 16 innings pitched, the left-hander had 16 strikeouts and allowed only allowing three hits, two walks, and three runs.

Hawks held opposing hitters to a .061 batting average, compiling a 1.69 ERA and a 0.31 WHIP to accompany his 8/1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Hawks led the Appalachian League in opponents’ batting average and WHIP in June, was tied for third in starts, and tied for fifth in innings pitched.

Hawks was named Appalachian League Pitcher of the Week for the first week of June.

In 2026, Hawks made 10 mound starts and 15 appearances overall for the Eagles. He posted a 2-5 record with a 11.54 ERA and was third on the team with 36 strikeouts. In 2025, Hawks was named to the OVC All-Freshman Team. He appeared in 14 games, making 10 starts, and had a 1-5 record with a 6.21 ERA. He had 57 strikeouts in 58 innings, ranking eighth in the OVC.

As a freshman, Hawks held opposing batters to a .245 average, ranking sixth in the OVC.

Louisville has also added pitcher Zak Spurrier from Samford, infielder Landon Akers from Bellarmine, and pitcher Sam Skarich from Louisiana Monroe out of the portal.