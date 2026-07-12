Louisville pitcher Jake Bean taken by the Guardians in the 11th round of the 2026 MLB Draft

Louisville baseball pitcher Jake Bean became the fifth player off this year’s roster to be taken in the MLB Draft. The former Kent State transfer was picked in the 11th round by the Cleveland Guardians.

When he was picked on Sunday afternoon, Bean became the 116th player in the 20-year career of Dan McDonnell to be selected in the draft.

He was pick No. 333 in the Draft.

Zion Rose was the sixth pick, while Lucas Moore went in the fifth round, Wyatt Danilowicz was taken in the eighth round, and Bayram Hot was a 10th-round pick on Sunday for Louisville baseball.

Bean only spent one season at Louisville. He was expected to be a boost to the pitching staff, but had his struggles. He finished with a 10.29 ERA, and opponents hit .342 against him in his 14 appearances. He made eight starts and pitched 35 innings with 31 strikeouts and 16 walks.

Bean spent two seasons at Kent State, where he garnered first-team All-MAC accolades following the 2024 season. As a sophomore in ’25, Bean ended up being the Friday night starter at the end of the season. He finished with the third-best ERA in the MAC (4.02) and held batters to a .242 average.

Louisville baseball has had 99 former players drafted who went on to sign with a professional team heading into this year’s draft.