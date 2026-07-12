Louisville P Wyatt Danilowicz selected by the Phillies in the MLB Draft

Louisville baseball pitcher Wyatt Danilowicz was the next one off the board for the program.

Danilowicz became the 114th player in the Dan McDonnell-era to get drafted and the third off this past season’s roster. Zion Rose was the No. 6 pick, and Lucas Moore was picked in the fifth round.

The senior left-handed pitcher threw in 46 games during his four years on campus at Louisville, including 14 starts on the mound for the Cardinals.

For his career, Danilowicz was 4-4 with three saves and 140 strikeouts in 105 innings.

Danilowicz finished the 2026 season with a 4-3 record during his 14 starts. He had a 6.00 ERA and struck out 84 batters in 69 innings of work.

In 2023 as a freshman, Danilowicz pitched in four games out of the bullpen and did not allow an earned run in 2.2 innings, striking out four batters. He missed the 2024 season with an injury.

Danilowicz made his return to the mound early in the 2025 season when he was used out of the bullpen for the Cardinals. He made a team-high 28 appearances on the mound, all out of the bullpen, and finished with an 0-1 record and three saves. He posted a 2.70 ERA with 52 strikeouts in 33.1 innings.

Louisville baseball has had 99 former players drafted who went on to sign with a professional team heading into this year’s draft.