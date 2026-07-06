Louisville Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker - Updated 7/6

Louisville baseball finished the 2026 season over a month ago, and the building of the 2027 roster is well underway for Dan McDonnell and his staff.

The Cardinals have had some significant movement in the transfer portal. Who’s joining the team out of the portal? Who’s leaving the program?

The NCAA transfer window for portal entries ran from June 1-30. We’re tracking it all for Louisville baseball here…

Incoming transfers

Kamden Hawks – Pitcher – Morehead State: A two-year player at Morehead State, Hawks was named to the OVC All-Freshman team in 2025. In 2026, Hawks made 10 mound starts and 15 appearances. He posted a 2-5 record with a 11.54 ERA and was third on the team with 36 strikeouts. He is pitching this summer for Danville in the Appalachian League and was named Pitcher of the Month in June.

Sam Skarich – Pitcher – Louisiana Monroe: The former star at Southeastern Community College, Skarich spent two seasons at ULM. But in the first one, he didn’t play in 2025 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. In 2026, Skarich made 11 appearances out of the bullpen for the Warhawks. He had 13 strikeouts in 7.2 innings, posting a 4.70 ERA and walking nine.

Landon Akers – Shortstop – Bellarmine: A former St. Xavier High School star, Akers played at Bellarmine for three seasons. Akers earned All-A-SUN first-team honors this season and was named second-team after the 2025 season. Last season, Akers started all 52 games and led the Knights with 80 hits and 13 stolen bases. He ranked second on the team with a .357 batting average and 40 RBI while adding 15 doubles, two triples, and seven home runs. He tied his own Bellarmine Division I-era single-season record with 80 hits and finished among the ASUN leaders in batting average, hits, and runs scored.

Zak Spurrier – Pitcher – Samford: A native of Elizabethtown, Ky., Spurrier spent one season at Kentucky and played one year at Samford. Spurrier was a first-team All-SoCon Confernece performer last season with the Bulldogs. He pitched 34.2 innings, striking out 37 batters, and finishing with a 3.34 ERA and six saves. Spurrier touched 99 mph multiple times last season.

Outgoing transfers

Coen Evrard – 1B: The sophomore spent two seasons at Louisville and pitched just one time. He allowed two hits and one run against Michigan State on Feb. 14. He will attend Evansville.

Chase Porter – OF: Porter was a true freshman outfielder from Kearney, Mo., and did not play in 2026.

Bryce Koch – P: A transfer from Cincinnati after not playing there in the 2025 season, Koch pitched just one time in 2026. He walked two and allowed one run against Morehead State.

Kaden Schoenly – P: A two-way player from Enola, Pa., the freshman played in just four games and went 0-for-2 from the plate. He will attend Campbell.

AJ Martin – INF: A transfer from Charleston Southern during last offseason, Martin played in eight games this season but went just 1-for-11 with an RBI. He will attend Richmond.

Collin Osenbaugh – P/IF: A two-way freshman player from Middletown, Ind., Osenbaugh didn’t play in the 2026 season. He will attend Huntington University.

Colton Hartman – P: Hartman spent three seasons at Louisville, making 43 appearances. He posted a career ERA of 6.97. In 2026, Hartman made 14 appearances and 11 starts, finishing with a 5.91 ERA and 56 strikeouts against 33 walks in 45.2 innings. He will attend West Virginia.

Nick Ballard – P: A former Manual High School standout, Ballard pitched nine times this season and had a 10.13 ERA over eight innings.

Ty Starke – P: The former St. Xavier High School standout made 21 appearances last season, finishing with a 4.35 ERA over 23.2 innings. He had 60 appearances in three seasons at U of L.

Drew Freeman – C: A freshman from Parkland, Fla., Freeman played in eight games and went 3-for-10 with a home run. He will attend Coastal Carolina.

Parker Detmers, P – The brother of former U of L All-American Reid Detmers, Parker sat out the 2026 season after Tommy John surgery. He had a 3.94 ERA over 16 innings in 2025. He will attend Tennessee.

Jake Bean – P: A transfer from Kent State last offseason, Bean had eight starts on the mound and saw action in a total of 14 games in 2026. He had a 10.29 ERA and walked 16 in 35 innings.

Tanner Thomas – P: A true freshman from Arcola, Ill., Thomas pitched six innings over six games in 2026. He had a 3.00 ERA and walked five.