Louisville baseball's lineup is 'scary good,' enters season with championship goals

There is no question that Louisville has a star-studded lineup. Headlined by a trio of All-Americans, the Cardinals have championship aspirations.

Between the foul poles, Louisville will feature a dynamic group of returning players and new faces. Head coach Dan McDonnell was able to retain talent but also found proven transfers to join the fold. With some concerns about who will be placed behind the dish, the Cardinals will be getting most of their production from their “big four”. Outfielders Lucas Moore and Zion Rose will pair with infielders Alex Alicea and Tague Davis to be one of the most feared cores in the nation.

Louisville scored 512 runs last season, good for 19th in the country and top 3 in the ACC. Sitting at 3rd in the country for total hits, the Cardinals only averaged 1.29 home runs per game last year. Losing four significant power bats means Louisville will have to look for players to step up to generate the long ball.

“It would be hard to predict our lineup, but I think that’s what makes us hopefully scary good offensively as we do have some depth and options,” said McDonnell.

To see our Louisville baseball preseason pitching room preview, click here.

Balance holding down the infield

Louisville waves goodbye to everyday third baseman Jake Munroe. Tied for the team lead in starts, Munroe posted a .346 batting average and a team-high .451 on-base percentage. Drafted in the 4th round by the Los Angeles Dodgers, he is one of the biggest missing pieces next season

Entering his senior season, Bayram Hot is a name to watch at the hot corner. Starting 27 games last season, Hot saw a majority of action at second base. Standing at 6 feet 2, he has the traditional size to make the move over to third. Hitting .326 and 3 home runs in 92 at-bats, Hot will need to cut down on his strikeouts to replicate Munroe’s impact.

Davis will be on the opposite corner of the infield at first base. The freshman home run record holder returns with serious expectations. Receiving preseason All-American accolades, Davis had a .283 batting average and a .571 slugging percentage in 2025.

The middle infield features veteran Alicea at shortstop and some new faces competing for the second base position. Alicea has 95 starts under his belt and is ranked 10th overall at his position by D1 Baseball. Finishing with a .307 batting average along with 34 steals, good for 26th in the country, Alicea is the captain of the infield.

“The infield is looking pretty deep. We got a freshman who can play. We got older guys that can play, and that’s honestly what we need. We’re going to need guys in case one goes down or ones not figuring it out. It’s pretty good to have that competition for the fall to make us all better… Anyone can play third base, first base, shortstop, or second,” Alicea explained.

Louisville used many players at second base last season. Kamau Neighbors saw the most time on the right side of the infield but has since graduated. Charleston Southern transfer AJ Martin and true freshman Kade Elam will be competing to take over this void. Martin had a .316/.414/.557 slash line to go along with 12 home runs last year. Elam is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky, who ranked as the 86th overall shortstop in the nation, according to Perfect Game. This battle could come down to Martin having more experience, but it will be something to watch as the season gets going.

Louisville looking for someone to step up behind the plate

The Cardinals saw a catching platoon last season. Matt Klein started 22 games at catcher before being drafted by the Colorado Rockies. Having a .310 batting average and a .509 slugging, Klein was a serious power bat for this offense. Tagger Tyson had the second-most starts at catcher, but has since transferred to Kentucky. With these two familiar faces having left the program, Louisville will be searching for increased production from a trio of names.

George Baker and Collin Mowry return as the most experienced catchers on this roster. Struggling to find any rhythm, both need to see drastic development from last season. Baker had a .111 batting average while Mowry also hit below .200. Baker is a solid defensive piece and has natural power, which could give him the edge in this battle.

The name standing out to earn the starting role is JUCO transfer Jimmy Nugent. Stringing together a phenomenal year, he had a .346 batting average and 12 home runs last season. Recently named the 6th best catcher in the ACC according to D1 Baseball, this is his job to lose.

It will be hard to replicate the level of production as Klein, but Nugent definitely helps minimize the blow. If Baker and Mowry can see an uptick in production, this is a position Louisville fans might not need to be worried about.

All-Americans flying around the outfield

Louisville has an elite talent patrolling the outfield. Even with superstar Eddie King Jr now in the MLB, this group has nothing to worry about. Moore and Rose are both preseason All-Americans and on the Golden Spike watch list. Locking down the centerfield and left field, Louisville has a few names looking to get the other starting spot.

King was Louisville’s best hitter in 2025. He led the team with a .367 batting average and an outstanding 1.185 OPS. With 134 starts under his belt, King was the most experienced player on the roster. He was the Cardinals’ main power bat last season and played his best baseball in the postseason. King’s departure hurts, but Louisville has guys ready to step up.

Speed is the biggest strength of this returning group. Moore led the country with 53 steals last season at a 98% success rate, while Rose stole 31 of his own.

Moore hit .341 and drew more walks than strikeouts. Earning second-team All-American honors, Moore was recently ranked the 5th best outfielder in the nation according to D1Baseball. Opening up last season with a walk-off RBI against Texas, he followed it up with season-long dominance.

Following Rose’s freshman All-American campaign in 2024, he made the move from designated hitter to outfield. Seeing nearly 100 more plate appearances in 2025, Rose saw his numbers drop, but still had a .310 batting average to go along with a team high 67 runs batted in. Despite seeing a decrease in production, he increased his home run total by eight. If Rose can take another leap in power, Louisville will be thriving.

“I think it’s special we got guys with a lot of experience, a lot of veterans, a lot of guys that can lead the way… we already know what to expect, we already know what’s coming. We got a lot of experience coming back, so we’re excited and ready,” Rose expressed.

Ohio transfer Ben Slanker and true freshman Chase Porter will compete for the third outfielder spot. Slanker hit over .300 last season, had a .720 slugging, and 21 homers. This All-MAC first team performance was backed by his power, something that Louisville is seeking. Porter is only in his first year with the Louisville program, but he has the highest rating out of any incoming freshman, according to Perfect Game. The switch-hitting Missouri native has great wheels, fitting in well with Louisville’s identity.

One through nine, this lineup can hit for contact, steal bases, and make the necessary plays for a winning culture. With so many returning faces, Louisville only has a few position battles to sort out.

Jun 15, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Louisville Cardinals left fielder Zion Rose (32) makes a sliding play against the Arizona Wildcats during the second inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Our premium community forums

A full year of access to The Athletic

Get a fast start on finding out breaking news and behind-the-scenes details

In-depth Louisville basketball and football analysis

On3 and Rivals national membership

Join the discussion at Cardinal Sports.