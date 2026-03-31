Louisville baseball’s rocky season continues

After winning eight of nine earlier this month, Louisville baseball has dropped two ACC series in a row. Pitching continues to struggle, and Zion Rose‘s absence is causing problems.

A promising start to March helped Louisville quiet the earlier doubters after a rough opening to the season. Since then, the Cardinals have lost five of their last seven games and sit at 17-11 on the year.

Head coach Dan McDonnell’s squad hasn’t hit the panic button yet, but this team is walking a tightrope to the finish line. Louisville is in 10th place in the ACC standings with a 4-5 conference record. With all but two of their wins coming from home, this pitching staff hasn’t been able to command the strike one on the road. The offense has been solid all year, but has taken a noticeable step back in production since Rose departed with an injury.

Louisville loses second straight ACC series

The Cardinals looked lifeless after an opening game run-rule loss to North Carolina on March 20th. In a complete turn of events, the Louisville pitching staff threw a shutout in game two with 11 strikeouts from Wyatt Danilowicz. Coach McDonnell’s squad had the No. 9 Tar Heels right where he wanted them, up two in the bottom of the eighth with two outs. Suddenly, the Cards gave up five runs, and all hope was lost.

Trying to rebound from a devastating late-game collapse, Louisville squared up with Western Kentucky for a mid-week showdown. The 14-11 Hilltoppers were hot out of the gate, plating four in the first inning. Managing to fight back and tie it up going into the 6th inning, WKU had the last laugh, adding five more runs and taking the important in-state rubber match

Fast forward to this past weekend, and not much changed in the recent disappointing performances. Leading throughout almost all of game one, Pittsburgh took the lead in the eighth inning after a sacrifice fly, an error, and a double. Louisville tying it up in the bottom half of the inning didn’t last long as the Panthers went on to win after a game-sealing run in the ninth.

Similar to the North Carolina series, Louisville took the second game, forcing a decisive game three. The Panthers spoiled all celebrations as they grabbed an 8-0 lead early and never looked back, handing the Cardinals consecutive ACC series losses.

Louisville’s pitching is struggling to find the zone

There is no excuse for how rough this pitching staff has played. Consistently putting the team in deficits and blowing leads in late-game scenarios, there are few positives to take away from this position group.

One glaring issue is finding the strike zone. The Cardinals haven’t given up a crazy amount of hits or home runs; the problem has stemmed from giving up free bases.

Louisville has allowed 48 walks, including 9 hit by pitches, in the past five games. Compared to the 37 strikeouts they’ve thrown, this is the story of the pitching staff. This is due to getting behind in counts early and not having competitive duals at the plate.

Projected to be significant arms for this team, Peter Michael, Jake Bean, Jake Schweitzer, TJ Schlageter, and Jake Gregor have all had down years. Michael, Gregor, and Schlageter all boast an ERA over 10, while Bean and Schweitzer have WHIPs over 1.50. Even Louisville’s most polished and talented pitcher, Ethan Eberle, is giving up a .307 batting average to opposing hitters.

Offense figuring out life without Zion Rose

Rose exited game one against North Carolina with an injury. Slashing a .577 batting average, 1.656 OPS, and drawing more walks than strikeouts, Rose was the spark plug that helped generate runs.

The Cardinals’ offense is averaging 5.16 runs per game during his absences, significantly lower than their 13 runs per game when he is in the lineup. His exit hasn’t slowed down slugger Tague Davis, who has 45 hits, 16 home runs, and 55 RBIs, all leading the team. Receiving All-American nods last season, Lucas Moore is only hitting .274 this year. Moore has a golden opportunity to rebound with Rose gone.

Louisville finishes off the month of March with a midweek clash against Eastern Kentucky. Trying to turn the page in conference play, the Cardinals head to a struggling Duke this upcoming weekend.

Louisville baseball pitcher Colton Hartman via: @ LouisvilleBSB

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