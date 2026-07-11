Louisville alumni shine in NBA Summer League; Mikel Brown has 20 in Vegas

Former Louisville players continued to make their mark in the NBA Summer League as action shifted to Las Vegas, with several Cardinals turning in impressive performances Friday night.

Mikel Brown Jr. stole the spotlight once again for the Brooklyn Nets. Playing in his second Summer League game, the lottery pick erupted after halftime and finished with 20 points in a 91-65 victory over the New York Knicks.

Brown shot 8-of-16 from the field, including 4-of-8 from three-point range, while adding three assists, two steals, one rebound and one blocked shot.

Ryan Conwell kept his hot streak going for the Miami Heat. After averaging 21 points over three games in the California Classic, the former Louisville basketball guard scored 19 points in Miami’s 119-86 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks. He also added three assists and one rebound.

Starting alongside Conwell, former Louisville teammate J’Vonne Hadley finished with four points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Isaac McKneely continued to earn minutes with the Atlanta Hawks after breaking into the starting lineup earlier this week in Salt Lake City, where he posted 12 points and five assists in a win over Utah. In Atlanta’s Las Vegas opener, McKneely contributed 10 points, two assists and two rebounds in a 93-66 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Former Louisville basketball big man Malik Williams, who spent last season as a regular starter in the NBA G League before recently finishing his season in Puerto Rico, made his Summer League debut with the Chicago Bulls. Coming off the bench, Williams totaled 10 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in a 97-96 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Chucky Hepburn also made his Summer League debut, starting at point guard for the Toronto Raptors in an 83-80 overtime loss to the Boston Celtics. Hepburn logged 29 minutes, scoring 11 points while handing out five assists. He also grabbed two rebounds and recorded one steal.

Former Cardinals will be back in action Saturday with three games featuring Louisville alumni. Conwell and Hadley’s Heat will face the Orlando Magic, while Hepburn and the Raptors take on the Houston Rockets. The marquee matchup comes Saturday night when Brown and the Nets meet McKneely and the Hawks at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, pitting two former Louisville basketball teammates against each other.