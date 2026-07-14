Louisville alums back on the floor for another night of NBA Summer League action

After what was a Sunday of rest for all the former Louisville basketball players in the NBA Summer League, three of the six returned to the court on Monday night.

Former Louisville basketball guard Isaac McKneely has helped the Atlanta Hawks to a 3-0 start in Las Vegas.

On Monday night, the guard played 26 minutes in a 102-90 win over the Boston Celtics.

In this game, McKneely ended the night with a game-high five assists while also grabbing two rebounds and tallying two points.

In a 90-73 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, J’Vonne Hadley was a heavy contributor for the Miami Heat. In 29 minutes of action, Hadley netted 10 points while adding five rebounds, one steal, one assist, and one block to his stat sheet.

Ryan Cowell missed Miami’s game Monday due to a hip injury. It marked his second straight Summer League game missed with the Heat. The 2026 second round selection’s next chance to play will come Thursday versus the Toronto Raptors.

Conwell played in three games during the California Classic last week but has played in only one game in Las Vegas, finishing with 19 points and three assists in 27 minutes in Friday’s 119-86 win over the Bucks.

Ex-Louisville center Malik Williams came off the bench to play 23 minutes for the Chicago Bulls in their 80-63 loss versus the Utah Jazz. In the contest, Williams scored four points and grabbed four rebounds. He also recorded two assists, one steal, and one block.

Chucky Hepburn, who has been starting at point guard for the Toronto Raptors during summer league, was out Monday with knee soreness. His next chance to get back on the court is Thursday against the Miami Heat.

U of L’s first-round pick – Mikel Brown Jr. – is expected on the court Tuesday night when the Brooklyn Nets play the Sacramento Kings at 6 p.m.