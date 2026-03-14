Louisville basketball: Bracket projections ahead of Selection Sunday
There seems to be a consensus when it comes to Louisville men’s basketball’s draw for the 2026 NCAA Tournament.
See where the Cards stand just over 24 hours ahead of Selection Sunday
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