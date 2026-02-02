Louisville basketball drops in AP Poll, enters final month of ACC play

Louisville has fallen four spots in the Week 13 college basketball Associated Press Top-25 poll following its 31-point loss at Duke and 14-point bounce-back win over SMU this past weekend.

The Cardinals now sit at 24th in the nation and hold a 15-6 overall record, going 5-4 through the first month of ACC play. Other teams ranked in the league include the fourth-ranked Blue Devils, No. 14 North Carolina, No. 18 Virginia, and No. 20 Clemson. Pat Kelsey’s team faces both North Carolina and Clemson on the road to close out February.

Louisville’s most recent win over SMU was one of the more dominant of the season, having outscored the Mustangs by 17 in the second half and holding them to just 27 points after halftime.

This week, the Cardinals host Micah Shrewsberry and Notre Dame (11-11) on Wednesday before travelling to Wake Forest over the weekend. Tip-off against the Fighting Irish is scheduled for 7 PM EST on ESPN2.