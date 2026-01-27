Louisville basketball in 2026: Where's the nasty?

As a young college basketball fan, I remember thinking of Louisville as one of the toughest, most rugged, and physical programs in the country. When you played the Cardinals, you were going to have to scratch and claw your way to victory. Big men like Montrezl Harrell, Malik Williams, and even Stephan Van Treese were guys you were going to have to prepare for like a fist fight. They pushed you around, played with extremely high motors, and most importantly, played big. At 6-foot-8 and 6-foot-9, both Harrell and Van Treese weren’t true centers, but they both played large, fearless, and with bad intentions.