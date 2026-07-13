Louisville Basketball: Pat Kelsey and staff spent the weekend on the road evaluating

RICHMOND, Va. – Louisville basketball coach Pat Kelsey and his staff recruited at five major events during the four-day first evaluation period in July.

Kelsey ended the live period back at the Puma NXTPro 16 to see one of the top targets on the Cardinals’ Class of 2027 recruiting board – Reese Alston.

It was the event where Kelsey started the live period on Thursday evening. Alston led his team to a victory in both games Kelsey watched, including a 30-point effort in a come-from-behind victory for Cooz Elite on Sunday morning to end the event.

Alston was the only point guard the U of L staff had offered until recently, but he’s still the main target for the Cardinals in the ’27 class at the point position. He is the No. 7 player overall in the Rivals Industry rankings and checks in as the No. 3 point guard.

U of L assistant coach Sean Dixon was with Kelsey the first night in Richmond, but he spent the final day of the evaluation period in Atlanta watching prospects on the Under Armour circuit.

After leaving the Puma event on Thursday night, Kelsey and Dixon flew to Las Vegas, and the two spent the next two days at the Nike EYBL event there. Louisville basketball assistant coach John Andrzejek was at the EYBL event for the first three days, while assistant Ronnie Hamilton was there on Thursday.

Among the targets in the EYBL stop were forward DeMarcus Henry, forward King Gibson, forward CJ Rosser, forward Moussa Kamissoko, and guards Cayden Daughtry, NaVorro Bowman, and Chase Lumpkin. There were also several ’28 targets, including Michai White, Colton Hiller, and Will Brunson along with several of the local targets.

Andrzejek was in Philadelphia on Sunday watching forward Aaron Webb at the Made Hoops event.

Louisville basketball assistant coach Peyton Siva spent the weekend in Bryan, Tx., at the Adidas 3SSB event. He also saw a few prospects, including post Darius Wabbington, guard Jalen Davis, and several ’28 targets, including top-10 prospect Yann Kamagate.

Here’s the Cardinal Sports ranking of the U of L targets at the Made Hoops and Puma events: LINK

The staff will be back on the road on Thursday.