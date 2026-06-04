Louisville basketball player profile: Jackson Shelstad

In this player profile series, I will give an outlook on each Louisville basketball player ahead of the upcoming season. These videos will include segments on film review, big-picture analysis of the player’s role, and a look at the player’s shot chart from their previous season.

We begin with Oregon transfer point guard Jackson Shelstad. His up-and-down floor ball speed and shotmaking will be key for Louisville next season, but he still has a lot to prove as an individual player. After all, he only played in 12 games last year.