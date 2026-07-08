Louisville Basketball Recruiting Board: Class of 2028

Louisville basketball has already extended scholarship offers to five prospects in the Class of 2028, and the Cardinals’ staff has identified several other rising juniors they’ll monitor on the recruiting trail.

That list is expected to expand over the coming weeks. With the July live evaluation periods set to begin, Pat Kelsey and his staff will have another opportunity to evaluate prospects in person, likely leading to additional scholarship offers and the emergence of new Louisville recruiting targets in the ’28 class.

Enjoy the Cardinal Sports Recruiting Board — your go-to resource for tracking the latest in Louisville basketball recruiting.

To make it easier to follow, we’ve divided the board into three categories:

1. Targets: Prospects who have received a Louisville scholarship offer and have confirmed mutual interest. These players are ranked in the order that Cardinal Sports believes they currently sit on the Cardinals’ recruiting board.

2. Watch List: Prospects Louisville is actively monitoring or recruiting but has not yet extended a scholarship offer to.

3. Off the board: Prospects who have received scholarship offers from Louisville but are not believed to be current priorities on the Cardinals’ recruiting board, or they have committed elsewhere.

2028 TARGETS (Name, Position, School, Ranking)

Michai White, PG, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Prolific Prep (#19 overall, #3 PG)

The 6-foot White has over 20 offers and is considered a top five point guard in the class; says Louisville is one of the top schools on his list at this point; averaged 13.5 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.8 rebounds for Brewster in the EYBL Scholastic League. White plays for City Rocks on the Nike EYBL circuit.

AJ Williams, SF, Stockbridge, Ga., Eagles Landing (#1 overall, #1 SF)

The 6-7 Williams was the first offer in this class by the Louisville staff last summer; he averages 19.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on the Nike circuit for CP3; was part of the gold-medal-winning U17 Men’s World Cup; won a 2025 FIBA U16 AmeriCup gold medal averaging 13.5 points and 7.8 rebounds; averaged 31.8 points, 12.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists a game to help Eagles Landing reach the second round of the Georgia Class 4A state tournament; father, Anthony, played at Vanderbilt (1997-01). Williams plays for CP3 on the Nike EYBL circuit.

Colton Hiller, SG, Coatesville, Pa. (#2 overall, #1 SG)

The 6-6 Hiller is a big-time shooting wing and was an early offer from the Cardinals’ staff last summer; was one of the younger players on the USA U16 team last summer; played up on the Nike EYBL circuit for PSA Cardinals last summer, averaging 21 points; filled up the stat sheet for Coatesville last season, averaging 23.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.1 steals; his brother, Maxwell, is a five-star football prospect at offensive line in the class of 2027. Hiller plays PSA Cardinals on the Nike EYBL circuit.

Josiah Rose, PG, Dallas, Tx., Oak Cliff Faith (#7 overall, #1 PG)

The 6-foot-3 Rose impressed the Louisville staff several times this spring, including on the adidas 3SSB circuit, at the USA Basketball U17 tryouts and the adidas EuroCamp in Treviso, Italy; he’s leading the 16U circuit in scoring at 24 points a game this summer; in Nike EYBL Scholastic action last winter he averaged 15.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists a game. Rose plays for 99 OVR on the 3SSB circuit.

Will Brunson, SF, Bradenton, Fla., IMG Academy (#22 overall, #5 SF)

The 6-foot-6 Brunson was offered in June by the Louisville staff after a strong spring and start to the summer; as a sophomore, helped Rutgers, N.J., Prep reach the Non-Public B state semifinals; averaged 22.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists a game; he announced his transfer to IMG in early July. Brunson plays for the NY Rens on the Nike EYBL circuit.

2028 WATCH LIST (Name, Position, School, Ranking)

Cole Kelly, SF, Naperville, Ill., Neuqua Valley (#52 overall, #11 SF)

Tai Bell, PG, Miami Columbus (#28 overall, #6 PG)

Jordan Mitchell, SG, Male High School (#55 overall, #17 SG)

Josh Lindsay, SG, St. Xavier High School (#36 overall, #10 SG)

Noah Washington, SG, New Albany, Ind. (#41 overall, #11 SG)

JJ Sati-Grier, PG, Chatsworth, Calif., Sierra Canyon (#48 overall, #10 PG)

Dylan Betts, C, Bradenton, Fla., IMG Academy (#13 overall, #5 C)

Bomba Touray, C, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Prolific Prep (#3 overall, #1 C)

Blaze Johnson, SG, Dallas Dynamic Prep (#23 overall, #5 SG)

Landon Lampley, SF, Fishers, Ind., Lawrence Central (#32 overall, #8 SF)

Xavier Skipworth, SF, Montverde, Fla., Academy (#21 overall, #4 SF)

Jakyi Miles, PG, Mesa, Ariz. (#25 overall, #4 PG)

Evan Willis, PF, Santa Ana, Calif., Crossroads (#9 overall, #1 PF)

Boogie Cook, SF, Christian Academy (#99 overall, #24 SF)

Lleyton Leonard, SG, Chandler, Ariz., Basha (#84 overall, #25 SG)

Austin Sears, SG, Mount Sterling, Ky. (Not ranked)

OFF THE BOARD

No one at the moment