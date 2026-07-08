Louisville Basketball Recruiting Board: Class of 2029

Louisville basketball coach Pat Kelsey and his staff have already offered three prospects in the Class of 2029. Yes, it’s still early for that class, but there are some elite prospects in it.

And over the next few weeks, the list of targets for Louisville will grow. With the July live evaluation periods set to begin, Kelsey and his staff will have another opportunity to evaluate prospects in person, likely leading to additional scholarship offers and the emergence of new Louisville recruiting targets in the ’29 class.

Enjoy the Cardinal Sports Recruiting Board — your go-to resource for tracking the latest in Louisville basketball recruiting.

To make it easier to follow, we’ve divided the board into three categories:

1. Targets: Prospects who have received a Louisville scholarship offer and have confirmed mutual interest. These players are ranked in the order that Cardinal Sports believes they currently sit on the Cardinals’ recruiting board.

2. Watch List: Prospects Louisville is actively monitoring or recruiting but has not yet extended a scholarship offer to.

3. Off the board: Prospects who have received scholarship offers from Louisville but are not believed to be current priorities on the Cardinals’ recruiting board, or they have committed elsewhere.

2029 TARGETS (Name, Position, School)

Mason Grivna, C, Ballard High School

The 6-foot-11 Grivna is an elite player and a major target for the Louisville staff; he averaged 16.7 points and 9.1 rebounds a game at Ballard as a freshman, shooting 69 percent from the field; Grivna was offered a scholarship by Louisville in early June after he shined at the Adidas Next Generations Euroleague tournament finale in Greece, and the Adidas Eurocamp in Treviso, Italy; His father, Mark, played football for the Cards while his mother, Jessica, played women’s basketball. Mark Grivna was an offensive lineman for Louisville from 1997-99, while Jessica Grivna was a center at the school from 1995-98; his sister, Ella, will be a freshman volleyball player at South Carolina this fall. Grivna plays for Wildcat Select on the Adidas 3SSB circuit.

JJ Crawford, SG, Rainier, Wash., Beach High School

The 6-foot-5 Crawford was the first offer in the ’29 class by the Louisville staff; Crawford was a MaxPreps Freshman All-American and helped guide Rainier to a state title; Crawford averaged 19 points, four rebounds and four assists; he is the son of former NBA player Jamal Crawford; Louisville has some connections to the area; U of L assistant coach Peyton Siva is a Seattle product, while former player Terrence Williams came to the Cardinals from the same high school as Crawford. He plays for NW Rotary Rebels on the Nike EYBL circuit.

Javez Coleby, PF, Campbell, Calif., Veritas Christian

The 6-foot-7 Coleby played his first year at Veritas last season; In 14 games, Coleby averaged just around 10 minutes a game. He hit 9 of 31 from the field and finished the season with 38 points, 60 rebounds, and 10 blocked shots; it’s the same school that produced current U of L freshman Boyuan Zhang. Coleby plays for Team Why Not on the Nike EYBL circuit.

2029 WATCH LIST (Name, Position, School)



Somto Patrick Onoduenyi, C, Modesto, Calif., Christian

Majok Ater, C, St. Louis

OFF THE BOARD

No one at the moment