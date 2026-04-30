Louisville basketball recruiting: New offer and 2027 class primer

Pat Kelsey and the Cardinals have recently shifted their approach to recruiting the high school ranks. As Louisville turns its attention to the 2027 class, one in which the Cards have already secured two commitments, the staff has re-emphasized the importance of recruiting young talent. Just this week, Kelsey has extended a pair of offers and visited with the class's top point guard. On top of that, Louisville recently made the top-5 for five-star center and reclass candidate Obinna Ekezie Jr, who would be eligible as early as next season. A decision from Ekezie is expected soon, with Arkansas, Louisville, and BYU as the leaders. Ferlandes Wright and Isaac Ellis are still the only high school recruits to commit to the Cardinals out of either the 2026 or 2027 classes.