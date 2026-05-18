Louisville basketball recruiting: Where was Pat Kelsey and staff over the weekend?
We’re through the first weekend of the live summer evaluation period, when coaches can go on the road and see top talent compete on the AAU circuit. Who was Pat Kelsey and his Louisville staff in to see, and how did top targets perform in their respective sessions? The Cardinals have re-prioritized the 2027 class in recent weeks and the staff, and have made an impression on the year’s number one point guard, Reese Alston.