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Louisville basketball recruiting: Where was Pat Kelsey and staff over the weekend?

IMG_6080 3by: William McDermott2 hours ago804derm
Pat Kelsey, Louisville
Jan 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey reacts on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

We’re through the first weekend of the live summer evaluation period, when coaches can go on the road and see top talent compete on the AAU circuit.  Who was Pat Kelsey and his Louisville staff in to see, and how did top targets perform in their respective sessions? The Cardinals have re-prioritized the 2027 class in recent weeks and the staff, and have made an impression on the year’s number one point guard, Reese Alston.

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