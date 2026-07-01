Louisville Cardinals insider Jody Demling moves to On3

On3 is proud to announce that long-standing Louisville insider Jody Demling has made the move to the On3 | Rivals network. Demling joins On3 as publisher of the revamped Louisville fan-site Cardinal Sports — dedicated to providing Louisville fans with around-the-clock coverage of Louisville Cardinals sports and recruiting.

A mainstay in the Louisville market, Demling moves to On3 after spending the last 30 years solidifying his spot as the leading nationally acclaimed reporter covering Louisville athletics.

“Jody Demling has long been the leading voice in the Louisville market, and his credibility, relationships and reporting track record make him an essential addition to On3,” said On3 | Rivals founder and CEO Shannon Terry.

“Our goal is to build the most trusted network of team and national reporters in the country, and adding Jody to lead our Louisville coverage is exactly the kind of move that strengthens that mission.”

As publisher of Cardinal Sports, Demling will provide Louisville fans with exclusive scoop and analysis from one of the most well-respected professionals in the Louisville space, partnered with the On3 | Rivals fan-site network that is continuing to invest in expanding its Louisville Cardinals coverage.

Cardinal Sports New Publisher Special: Four months of premium Louisville scoop for ONLY $1!!

“I made this move because I want to keep doing what I’ve always done — just with better tools, better access and more opportunities to serve Louisville fans,” Demling said of his decision to move to On3.

“This wasn’t about leaving something behind; it was about putting Louisville coverage on a platform built for where college athletics is headed next.”

Demling joining On3 is one of the many moves On3 is making to build out the most comprehensive and complete network of market-leading fan sites from coast to coast.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Jody Demling for nearly 15 years, and we are pleased to welcome him to On3,” said On3 Chief Network Officer Joel Cox.

“As we continue to build our network with market-leading sites and trusted insiders, it was essential to add the most respected and trusted voice in the Louisville market. You simply won’t find a better reporter or person than Jody.”

Louisville fans can access industry-leading Cardinals coverage from Demling and his growing team of Louisville insiders by joining Cardinal Sports today at a can’t-miss, special offer: four months of premium access for only $1!!