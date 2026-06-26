Louisville, college athletics community remembers Kenny Klein

On Thursday, the University of Louisville announced the passing of longtime athletics communications director Kenny Klein.

Klein served as Louisville’s Sports Information Director from 1983 until his retirement in 2022. Working closely with basketball head coaches Denny Crum and Rick Pitino, Klein established himself as a face, friend, mentor, and colleague in the Louisville community and city and was widely regarded as one of the most respected communication directors in college athletics.

After a year of retirement, Klein recently rejoined Pitino as a special advisor for the St. John’s men’s basketball program from 2024-26. He was 66.

Below is a collection of tributes, posts, comments, quotes, and stories that the community has been sharing. Courtesy of Louisville athletics.

Rick Pitino, St. John’s Head Coach and former Louisville Head Coach

“Kenny Klein is the most selfless person I’ve met in my lifetime,” said Pitino. “His humility and

talents were attributes I admired so much. My heart breaks with the loss of such a great friend

and person. My love is with Donna and the Klein family during this very difficult time. RIP Kenny.

The Pitinos all love you so much.”

Peyton Siva, Louisville Assistant Coach, former player

“I love Kenny. I’ve known him for 17 years, and he has always been great to me.

Even after I graduated, Kenny would call just to check in, ask about my dad, or keep me

updated on Coach P. That was who he was—someone who genuinely cared about people and

made the effort to stay connected.

Kenny had a great laugh and an incredible personality. In all the years I knew him, I never saw

him upset. Even after tough losses, when Coach P would be beside himself, Kenny always kept

his cool and remained level-headed. I think that’s one of the reasons Coach P wanted him by

his side wherever he went. Kenny was one of the nicest and most professional people he knew.

One of my favorite memories from college was when Kenny would have us do interviews before

practice, and they would occasionally run a little long. We’d walk into film after it had already

started, and Coach P would immediately ask, “Why the hell are you late?” Before we could say

a word, Kenny would stick his head in the door with that smile and say, “My fault, Coach.”

Coach P would fire back with a few choice words, and Kenny would simply say, “Okay, I got

you,” and go right on about his day. That was Kenny—calm, steady, and never rattled.

I’m going to miss those random texts congratulating me on a milestone in my life or asking me

to record a video congratulating someone else on theirs. He always celebrated others and made

people feel valued. Kenny was truly one of a kind. I’m grateful for the friendship, the memories, and the impact he had on my life. I’ll miss him dearly.”

David Padgett, former Louisville player and coach

“We are all absolutely heartbroken over the tragic loss of Kenny Klein. For decades, he was

invaluable to his beloved University of Louisville and the men’s basketball program. He was the

epitome of being a true professional, but above all, he was the epitome of being a great person

and loyal friend. The unforgettable memories of the incredible moments we shared together will

stay with me forever. He will truly be missed by all that had the opportunity to meet him and

work alongside him. Our deepest condolences go out to Donna, Alex, Brady and their entire

family. Fins up, KK.”

Rocco Gasparro, Louisville coworker

“Kenny Klein’s impact on my life and career is impossible to measure. He gave me an

opportunity at Louisville, believed in my work ethic, and taught me what it means to be a professional. For more than two decades, he was not only a mentor but he was my friend who always put others before himself. The lessons he taught me about integrity, loyalty, and treating people the right way will stay with me forever. I would not be where I am today without Kenny, and I will always be grateful for his guidance, support, and friendship.”

Richard Pitino, Xavier Head Coach, former Louisville assistant

“Kenny Klein meant so much to me and my family. He impacted so many lives in our game.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. We will miss him dearly. He was a special person

and I’m so grateful to have known him.”

Jay Wright, CBS college basketball correspondent, former Villanova head coach

“From our years together in the Big East, I knew Kenny was viewed as a legend in his field. In

my time at CBS, I saw firsthand why that was so. His insight, knowledge, and wisdom were

invaluable assets in our preparations for the broadcasts. I am grateful to have gotten to know

Kenny. Patty and I send our condolences to his family and the Louisville and St. John’s

communities he served with such pride.”

Bill Raftery, CBS color analyst

“I really got to know Kenny through the BIG EAST days, the great run for Louisville and Rick

Pitino. He was always so accommodating and worked with everybody, no matter what your

position or who you represented. He went out of his way to paint a good picture of Louisville. His days recently with St. John’s, for me, became special because I had more time with him, going

to Rick’s practices, chatting with him and reminiscing. Above all, every NCAA Tournament he

was the coordinator for the statisticians and the network, and you never had to worry when he

was in the house. He was more concerned about your work than you may have been. He was a

gentleman, a class act and we’re all going to miss him terribly. The impact he’s had, particularly

in the basketball world and the sports world, not only is it impactful, but his personality, the way

he went about his business was so admirable. God bless him.”

Kevin Willard, Villanova head coach, former Louisville assistant

“Kenny set the absolute standard for what it means to be a true professional – defined not just

by his exceptional work, but by the integrity, grace, and genuine care he brought to every single

person he encountered. He was an unbelievable father, husband, and truly one of the most

exceptional people I’ve ever known. He will be missed beyond words.”

Rev. Brian J. Shanley, O.P., St. John’s University President

“In the brief but memorable time that Kenny was part of our St. John’s team, his impactful

contributions and professional example were deeply appreciated and respected. He was always

the consummate professional and a valued off-campus neighbor to me.

Scripture reminds us, ‘For if we have been united with him in a death like his, we shall certainly

be united with him in a resurrection like his.’ On behalf of the entire St. John’s family, I extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the Klein family, as well as to the many friends and colleagues who were proud to know him. We join in mourning this tragic loss.”

Ed Kull, St. John’s Vice President and Director of Athletics

“Words fail to convey what Kenny Klein meant to our men’s basketball program, our athletic

department and to me, personally. I knew of Kenny’s reputation in the industry before he came

to St. John’s, but every day that he was here he impressed me in some new and profound way.

I will never be able to thank Kenny and Donna Klein enough for what they have done for St.

John’s. Kenny leaves impossible shoes to fill, but he made every single one of us better at what

we do.”

John Paquette, Former BIG EAST Senior Associate Commissioner

“KK was simply one of the best in the world of college athletic communications. He was

universally respected and liked, a Hall of Famer on every level. Kenny was a model professional

who was a close friend to so many of us, whether it be at Louisville, St. John’s, the BIG EAST

and beyond. We will miss him dearly.”

Malcolm Moran, U.S. Basketball Writers’ Association Executive Director

“When Kenny Klein received the Katha Quinn Award from the United State Basketball Writers

Association in 2012, he was celebrated for his professionalism and kindness at the University of

Louisville over a period that would extend to 39 years. When he was called to help out during

the past two seasons as a special advisor at St. John’s, Katha’s campus, a new audience quickly learned to trust a presence that was both authoritative and understated. On every level,

local, regional and national, USBWA members have been grateful for his counsel. We extend

our condolences to his wife, Donna, his sons Alex and Brady, and his extended family.”

Dan Gavitt, NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations

“There has not been a more beloved and respected college basketball administrator than Kenny

Klein,” said Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vice president of basketball. “While Kenny was

recognized as a leader at the University of Louisville for four decades, he also contributed to the

NCAA as a veteran member of the media coordination team, overseeing the statistics

operations at 40 Final Fours. Kenny was a treasured friend and valued colleague by everyone in

the game that had the good fortune of knowing him. His genuine kindness, warm personality

and fun-loving spirit will be dearly missed, especially within the college basketball community

and at the Final Four. On behalf of the NCAA staff and basketball committee, we extend our

deepest condolences to Kenny’s family and friends.”

Nancy Worley, Louisville coworker

“I met Kenny in 1981 on the dance floor of the Sports Information Director’s Convention and

despite that, I thought it would be a good idea to accept a job offer from him two years later. It

wasn’t just a good idea, it was a great idea that changed my life. Fast forward 40 plus years

and I stand by my decision. He became more than a boss, he became equal parts mentor,

guardian, teacher and annoying older brother. The standards he set and his work ethic were

epically high, and we all got better because of that. He worked hard and played hard and

earned every kudos ever bestowed upon him. I will miss him forever.”

Paul Brazeau, ACC Senior Vice President for Men’s Basketball

“Perhaps one way to navigate this sadness is to remember how Kenny lived—and what a life he

lived! He embraced each day with kindness, enthusiasm, and genuine joy. His passion,

compassion, and friendly spirit were truly magnetic. The way he cared for those around him

reflected a servant’s heart and a deep love for others—a love that was so freely given and so

genuinely returned. What a beautiful man, and what a beautiful life. May we all find comfort in knowing that Kenny is now in a place far greater than our own. Rest in peace, our friend. Wear your red. ❤️”

Kevin Keatts, former Louisville assistant coach



“To know Kenny Klein was to know the best in all of us, and I’m absolutely devastated to hear of

his passing. Words can’t do justice for what he meant to Louisville and to everyone fortunate

enough to know him. He was one of the very best in his profession and an enormous part of the

university’s history, but what I’ll remember even more is the person he was. He was tremendous friend, an incredible human being and someone who genuinely cared about others. Kenny had a way of making everyone feel valued, and he set an example for how to treat people with kindness, humility and class. He touched countless lives, and his impact and legacy will live on. My thoughts and prayers are with Donna, Alex and Brady. May he rest in peace.”

Susan Sweeney Crum, widow of Denny Crum

“I can’t even express how heartbroken I am about the loss of Kenny, and how much my heart

hurts for his wife and family. For two weeks, I’ve been praying along with all of the players, the

UofL family and countless fans that he would pull through. It was so unexpected and so very

tragic and sad. Denny and I thought the absolute world of Kenny, not only because he was the

best at what he did, but because he was such a good, kind, genuine, loyal person. Kenny Klein

is as synonymous with UL athletics as every coach he worked with. For Denny’s coaching years

and into retirement, he took care of anything Denny needed and had his back… including after

Denny passed 3 years ago. Kenny took care of so much that had to be done, both on UL’s end

and for us personally, to help me and our family. There is definitely no one like him and no one

better. My prayers now are with Donna and their family.”

Debbie Antonelli, ESPN color analyst

“Kenny was an iconic figure, mentor and friend to so many regardless of the color of your

uniform. His work spanned beyond the job as a mentor, listener and storyteller of not just the

great Louisville basketball legacy but basketball overall. Kenny was the definition of servant to

the game and to the people he came in contact with thru many decades. I’m grateful for my 35

year friendship and will gravely miss him. My sincere sympathies to Donna and the family.”

Pat Kelsey, Louisville Head Coach

“Kenny Klein’s impact and legacy around our program will be felt forever. Although I never had

the honor of working with him, I learned quickly how beloved and respected he was. He is a

legend in college athletics and set the standard for SIDs and administrators around the country.

We know how much he loved his Louisville Cardinals and how much our community and city

loved him back. My prayers are with Donna, his sons Alex and Brady, and the rest of his family

and friends.”

Vince Tyra, Former Louisville Athletic Director

“Kenny’s unexpected passing is a tremendous loss for his family, his countless friends, and

everyone fortunate enough to know him personally or professionally. It would be hard to find a

more loyal and passionate supporter of the University of Louisville, its basketball program, and

the people who made it special. Many of Kenny’s closest friendships were built within that circle,

and I know those relationships meant the world to him. My heart is with his wife, Donna, and his sons, Alex and Brady, who meant everything to Kenny. Our friendship began long before I was named Director of Athletics, and his support and steady presence during some challenging moments in that role showed me exactly the kind of person he was. Kenny was genuine, loyal, and always willing to help others. I feel incredibly fortunate that our paths crossed both personally and professionally. Along the way, we shared a bourbon or two and plenty of great conversations. I know I’ll think of Kenny the next time I raise a glass, and I’ll be proud to toast a dear friend who loved Louisville and the people around him so deeply.”

Josh Heird, University of Louisville Vice President, Director of Athletics

“In this profession, there are moments that test people — moments filled with pressure,

heartbreak, controversy and change. Time and time again, I watched Kenny navigate those

moments with a steadiness and grace that I have never seen replicated. He treated people with respect, never made anyone feel small, and had a remarkable ability to bring calm to even the most difficult situations. Then when the storm ended, Kenny remained trusted, respected and beloved- from all sides. I’ve tried to learn from it because it is much harder than it looks. Kenny made it seem effortless. What Kenny built at Louisville over four decades was far more than a career, it was a standard. A standard for how to treat people, how to represent an institution with integrity, and how to love this work without ever losing sight of what matters most. We will miss him dearly. We’ll miss his voice, his laugh and especially his signature grin. We are forever grateful for the example he set for all of us.”

Kenny Payne, former Louisville player and head coach

“There are no words to express the magnitude of what Kenny Klein means to Louisville Athletics

and the basketball community as a whole. God gave me the pleasure and joy to have him and

Donna in my life as a kid and as an adult. My family and I will miss our friend deeply and we

pray that all who knew him never let him leave our minds and hearts. We lost a great human

being!”

Scott Davenport, former Louisville assistant coach

“Kenny impacted lives through his tremendous respect, selflessness and commitment to making

others better! His thoughtfulness changed lives!

Tom Jurich, Former Louisville Athletic Director

Kenny Klein was one of the most trusted and valued members of our athletics department. His

loyalty, professionalism, and tireless commitment to the University of Louisville helped shape

the success of our programs for decades. Kenny never sought recognition for himself; he simply

made everyone around him better. His impact on Louisville Athletics is immeasurable, and I will

always be grateful for his friendship, incredible loyalty, counsel, and unwavering dedication.”

Lori Harmon, former Louisville coworker

“When Kenny hired me as an intern, I never could have imagined that I would spend the next 28

years at UofL and become part of another family along the way. He taught me so much throughout my career, leading by example every day. His work ethic was legendary, and so was

his sense of humor. He was the consummate professional, conscientious, loyal and

compassionate. He was always there for all of us, and there was never a doubt that he cared.

Kenny made me better, both professionally and personally. I am grateful to have known him.”

Chris Mack, South Florida Head Coach, former Louisville Head Coach

“I am beyond saddened that the world has lost Kenny Klein. My family and I had been praying

daily for a different outcome. Kenny was so genuine and held such a unique excitement for

other people’s successes. I’m heartbroken for his wife Donna, sons Alex and Brady, their family

and all the friends and colleagues whose lives Kenny touched. My family and I will be praying

for peace and understanding through their unimaginable loss.”

Val Ackerman, BIG EAST Commissioner

“For more than four decades, Kenny Klein selflessly served many — from members of the

media to the countless numbers of student-athletes and coaches he guided — and left an

indelible mark on those who knew him. During his time in the BIG EAST at Louisville and

St. John’s, he was a tireless worker, a leader, and a mentor to all who had the great fortune

of working with him. We join in mourning his passing and send our deepest condolences to

his wife Donna, his sons Alex and Brady, and everyone who were honored to call him a

friend.”

Mike Laprey, BIG EAST Senior Associate Commissioner, Media Relations and

Communications

“Kenny Klein was one of one. There was no greater friend, mentor, confidant, and

overall outstanding human being. No question was ignored, no call or text unanswered,

no task incomplete. We lost a giant. We grieve with so many and send our deepest

sympathies to Donna, Alex, Brady, and the entire Klein family during this time of

sorrow.”

Nico Yantko, Murray State Director of Athletics

“The entire Murray State Athletics family is deeply saddened by the passing of Kenny

Klein. Kenny was one of the most respected and admired communications

professionals in the country, and his impact on the industry extended far beyond

Louisville. Throughout his distinguished career, Kenny built meaningful relationships

across the industry and positively influenced countless individuals through his

professionalism, integrity and generosity. The college athletics community has lost a

true giant, and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kenny’s

family, friends and the entire Louisville Athletics family during this incredibly difficult

time.”

DeWayne Peevy, DePaul Senior Vice President and Director of Athletics

“Kenny Klein was one of the finest communicators in college athletics, but what truly set

him apart was the way he cared for people. During my years at Kentucky, I saw firsthand

his professionalism, wisdom, and steady leadership in some of the most intense

moments in sports. More importantly, I saw a man of tremendous character whose

kindness, loyalty, and friendship left a lasting impact on everyone fortunate enough to

know him. College athletics lost one of its very best.”

Steve Scheer, Senior Coordinating Producer, FOX Sports

“I first met Kenny Klein in 1982 and from day one he became one of my most trusted

friends and confidants. But he was more than that- over the years he became family, my

brother. On the professional side, no one was better- NO ONE. His first answer was

never ‘no,’ at worst it was ‘let me see what I can do.’ HE was one of the most respected,

trusted individuals I ever met. May his memory be a blessing. He will always have a

place in my heart.”

Matt Sweeney, Seton Hall Associate Athletics Director for Communications

“There is a small group of people in my life that I can laugh with until I cry. Kenny Klein

was very much one of those people. He was a mentor without knowing it and one of the

first people that I could count on for advice or a stiff drink during my career in college

athletics. I’m gutted by his passing and praying for his loved ones. Hoping there’s an

endless line of umbrella drinks in that press box in the sky. Till I see you again, old

friend.”

Chuck Walsh, Former Florida State Deputy Director of Sports Information

“As sports information professionals, we all walked in Kenny Klein’s footsteps. He taught us the

who, what, when, where, why, and how, and we were all better at our jobs because of him.

From our first meeting, he was a lifelong friend and a true mentor. Always the first to call before

you even knew you needed help, and the first to celebrate your milestones, personal or

professional. Kenny Klein is the person we all aspire to be.”

Aidan Mansfield, St. John’s Men’s Basketball Graduate Assistant

“In the two years of knowing Kenny, I grew to learn there is no one humbler. His ability to make

you feel so at home no matter how long you knew him is something that is a gift and will not be

forgotten. I hope to become half the man Kenny was and he will be missed dearly.”

Pete Moore, Syracuse Director of Athletic Communications

“Kenny set a high bar professionally from the very start of his career. While the rest of us tried to

keep pace, Kenny continued to raise that bar for decades. He excelled through consistency,

integrity, and humility. Prominent administrators, hall of fame coaches, colleagues, and student-

athletes sought his advice and benefited from his counsel. Media looked forward to covering games Kenny was at because they appreciated they would be working with the best. All who

knew him were better for it. Above all, Kenny was simply a great guy.”

Jeff Walz, Louisville Women’s Basketball Head Coach

“Kenny Klein was one of the first people that helped me befriend the Louisville media 20yrs ago.

Kenny has always been someone I could ask any question to and he was always willing to help.

He was not only a colleague, but a friend. Kenny will be dearly missed by me, and so many

others. He was a friend to all. My heart goes out to Donna and his entire family. My family will

continue to pray”