Louisville commit Isaac Ellis reclassifying and enrolling with Cardinals

Louisville basketball commit Isaac Ellis has announced his plans to reclassify and enroll with the Cardinals this summer.

On3’s Joe Tipton was the first to report the news.

Ellis, a former member of the 2027 class, will be on campus as early as this summer. The combo guard was originally a member of the 2026 class before announcing a reclass in November.

Ellis won the OTE MVP award this past season after playing for Moravian Prep (NC), competing under the YNG Dreamerz name, and was originally committed to South Carolina before ultimately landing at Louisville. The 6-foot-1 combo guard averaged 31.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game this season.

According to the Rivals Industry Rankings, Ellis is ranked No. 146 nationally in the 2027 class. He also checks in as the No. 4 combo guard and the No. 5 overall prospect in North Carolina. His ranking will now be updated.

Off the floor, Ellis has built a massive social media presence, with more than one million followers on TikTok and over 400,000 on Instagram. He visited Louisville this winter and committed shortly afterward.

“Oh man,” Ellis told Rivals’ Jamie Shaw. “The Yum Center is one of a kind. I’ve literally never been in an atmosphere like that before. I went to a 3 o’clock game, and I think it was 8 degrees out, and the whole gym was packed out. It was an unbelievable atmosphere. So, I’m really excited to get over there and to play.”

Ellis’ relationship with Cardinals head

This story will be updated.