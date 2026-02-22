Louisville defeats Georgia Tech 87-70, but recent defensive and turnover issues persist

Against a team like Georgia Tech, which has now lost nine straight, Louisville’s 17-point senior day win isn’t something that will bring national attention. But, maybe that’s a good thing.

Saturday’s win over the Yellow Jackets was symbolic of Louisville’s recent struggles in games, especially on defense and in turnover margin.

WATCH: Louisville HC Pat Kelsey and players post-GT

Turnovers

What has been a problem for the Cardinals as of late has been turnovers. Louisville’s guards have coughed up the ball consistently lately, and did more of it today. The Cardinals committed 18 turnovers today, which allowed Georgia Tech to generate 12 points off of them. Louisville had 70 possessions total and turned the ball over on 25.7 percent of their possessions.

In the last five games, Louisville has averaged 14.4 turnovers per game. Mikel Brown Jr. has totaled 23 turnovers in his last five games, which equates to 4.6 turnovers per game. In only one of those games has he had more assists than turnovers.

A main cause for this has been one-footed drives, as Louisville’s guards collectively have a tendency to play off one foot, as opposed to two feet. This leads to many jump passes, where split decisions result in turnovers. Mikel Brown Jr. has had issues with this as of late, as well as Ryan Conwell. Brown Jr. finished with two assists but had four turnovers. He also had some careless hit-ahead turnovers, trying to force the issue and advance the ball up the floor. Conwell also turned the ball over three times today.

As Louisville plays stiffer competition, especially in its upcoming slate and postseason play, turnovers will lead to more points for the opposition. This is an area that hasn’t been an issue for the majority of the season, but has been more of an issue as of late. Expect Louisville’s upcoming opponents to try to speed up Brown and Conwell, as they have struggled when making reads driving downhill to the rim.

Defensive miscues

Overall, the defense had moments of effectiveness, but also ruts of questionable effort and discipline.

Pat Kelsey mentioned his team had nine sequences with three stops in a row, but there were also “little spells where they went on big runs.”

One of those runs came when Georgia Tech scored 14 unanswered points. The Yellow Jackets even finished the game with more field goals, totaling 28 makes, opposed to Louisville’s 27 makes. Georgia Tech also shot 45.9 percent from the field in total for the game.

These moments of lost attentiveness off the ball and questionable effort, both in the half-court and in transition, warrant note. There needs to be consistency in these departments defensively, as these moments of neglect can translate into negative results against stronger competition. When they were undisciplined defensively against SMU, for example, they surrendered 95 points.

Kelsey described defense as an “attitude and a mindset,” and the Cardinals must improve in both aspects to find a consistent footing on this end of the floor.

It’s only going to become more difficult with North Carolina and Clemson on the horizon, while postseason play is right around the corner.

Additionally, when preparing for upcoming opponents, Kelsey writes a message on the board that all of his players are supposed to text him before games. The message this week for now and the future is “our defense is the key to our destiny.”

If Louisville wants to reach its postseason ceiling, it will need to be elite defensively in order to do so.

Furthermore, if they hold each other accountable on defense, J’Vonne Hadley sees this team as a “Final Four team, no question.”

Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) reacts as the ball is stripped away as the Louisville Cardinals host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in an NCAA basketball game at the KFC Yum! Center, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Louisville. © Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Our premium community forums

A full year of access to The Athletic

Get a fast start on finding out breaking news and behind-the-scenes details

In-depth Louisville basketball and football analysis

On3 and Rivals national membership

Join the discussion at Cardinal Sports.