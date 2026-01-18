Louisville dominates Pittsburgh behind 15 3-pointers

A dream start for the Cardinals fueled a massive road victory over Pittsburgh. Louisville fired on all cylinders, leading by 31 at halftime and winning 100-59.

Head coach Pat Kelsey must be happy after a sluggish start to the new year. Louisville had only won one of its previous four games before this domination in Pittsburgh. Hitting 11 three-pointers in the first half and finishing with 15 in the game, there was no stopping the Cardinals. Ryan Conwell led the way with 24 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists, while J’Vonne Hadley had an impressive 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists. It took a group effort to get back in the win column.

Louisville created open shots through great ball movement while keeping composure on the defensive end. The Cardinals ran the court with all the energy in the world, displaying active hands and a high level of effort. Panthers’ head coach, Jeff Capel, was hit by an all-out blitz no one could have stopped.

Louisville lights out from three

Louisville came in shooting 32.25% from three, good for 175th in the nation. For a team that attempts the 5th most shots from behind the arc, this percentage is worrisome. Saturday night proved all the metrics wrong. The Cardinals kept that green light mentality and hit a phenomenal 52% of their shots from distance.

Conwell got off to a slow start but finished 5 for 11 from distance. He hit shots on the catch and off the dribble. Isaac McKneely shot 50 percent from behind the arc, making 3 three-pointers. Big man Aly Khalifa made 3 of his four attempts from long, continuing his hot streak of 11 three-pointers in his last four games.

Everyone had a hot hand. Out of the six players who hit a three-pointer, all shot over 50 percent. With a little over half of Louisville’s shots coming from distance, they still did a good job producing in the paint. It was a three-level scoring effort that allowed the Cardinals to get looks behind the arc.

Defense leading to offense

The Louisville defense has had its ups and downs all season. The Cardinals give up 70.2 points per game, good for 94th in the country. In their third ACC road test, they allowed 59 points to a team that averages 74.1 per game.

Aggression, guarding the ball, and switching at a productive rate were key to securing this victory. Louisville took advantage of this defensive battle and turned it into points. Hadley ripped away a steal on the first possession of the game, leading to a McKneely three-pointer. Shortly after, McKneely returned the favor, securing a steal and feeding Sananda Fru for an open layup. The very next possession was eerily similar, as Adrian Wooley stole the ball at half court, leading to a Fru basket.

This hot start for Louisville led to 8 of their first 13 points coming off turnovers and holding Pittsburgh to zero points through the first five minutes. The second half wasn’t nearly as pretty, but it did the job. Pittsburgh finished with 10 turnovers and shot 38% in the game. Cardinal guards Conwell and Wooley both had a steal, while Hadley added a pair.

Louisville creating high percentage shots

Sharing the wealth was a priority for the Cardinals. With star point guard Mikel Brown out for the eighth consecutive game, Louisville had to find passing production from somewhere else. Averaging 17.5 assists per game, Louisville dominated that number. It was a group effort as Coach Kelsey’s squad finished with 24 assists while only coughing up the basketball eight times.

One issue the Cardinals have faced in recent games is not creating open looks. Averaging 73.5 points per game in their past four games, this lack of production was due to not passing the ball well and making smart reads.

Not being the case Saturday night, Louisville made extra passes, giving up good looks, for better looks. Yes, the Cardinals hit their shots with ease, but that was thanks to being open. This necessary ball movement created space for guards to work around the arc while big men did their job setting screens. Louisville’s amazing chemistry was contagious as the Cardinals flew around the court passing to one another. Multiple fast breaks in the first half featured Conwell, McKneely, and Hadley training one another, running circles around Pittsburgh’s defense.

Louisville gets a much-needed win before a week-long break. Coming out of the gate on fire, the Cardinals looked like their previous No. 6 ranking earlier this season. Back to .500 in conference play, Louisville’s next test is against a strong Virginia Tech squad.

Jan 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) handles the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

