Louisville draws Texas in 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge

Pat Kelsey and Louisville will add Texas to their 2026 non-conference schedule. The Longhorns will meet the Cardinals on Tuesday, December 1, at the KFC Yum! Center as a part of the annual ACC/SEC Challenge.

Coverage details, including network designations and game times, will be announced at a later date, but the game will air on one of the ESPN networks.

Last season, Kelsey’s team fell at Arkansas, 89-80, as part of the event.

The Cardinals lead the all-time series over Texas, 4-2, and are 2-0 when facing the Longhorns in the Ville, a place Texas hasn’t visited since December of 1995, when the Cards won 101-78. The two teams most recently faced off in Madison Square Garden in 2023 as part of the Empire Classic.

After going 18-13 in the regular season, Texas had a surprising run from the last-four-in to the Sweet 16 last season, beating teams like NC State, Gonzaga, and BYU. Sean Miller now returns for his second season as head coach, looking to build off a strong year in which his team finished ranked 22nd in the final AP Poll. Returning players like Dailyn Swain and Matas Vokietaitis, and adding a solid transfer class, Texas will be a trendy team entering the preseason.

Louisville also has non-conference opponents of Kentucky, Memphis, Cincinnati, Baylor, and Texas Tech on next year’s schedule.